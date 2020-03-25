Ciara & Russell Wilson Say Seattle Has 'Given Us So Much' After Million Meal Donation amid Pandemic

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty

Ciara and Russell Wilson didn’t have to think twice about donating one million meals to Seattle amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Opening up to PEOPLE exclusively in its latest cover story, the superstar couple — who announced on March 17 they were donating to Food Lifeline — reflected on the city where they’ve planted deep roots over the last decade.

“Seattle has given us so much. Now you have people losing their jobs who are trying to pay their rent and looking for food,” says the Seahawks quarterback, who first joined the team as a rookie in 2012. “God’s given us the ability to serve and give back. The whole city’s been shut down, and we want to hopefully make a little bit of a difference.”

Wilson and his pop star wife have a home just outside of Seattle, and the couple have made weekly visits to Seattle Children’s Hospital for years.

“That place is such a special place in our hearts, and those kids too. It’s a crazy time,” says Wilson.

While they currently can’t visit the hospital because of the pandemic, Ciara is already looking forward to the day she and Wilson can return.

“I can’t wait to be able to give those doctors a hug, and I know Russell feels the same way as I do,” says the singer. “We always love doing that anyway, but [we want] to let everyone know in [healthcare] roles like that that we are so grateful and appreciate them.”

Wilson and Ciara — who are parents to 5-year-old son Future and 2-year-old daughter Sienna — are also hoping to continue spreading kindness and positivity as people continue facing the crisis.

“We always say in our house ‘Love is the way,’ and what better time to spread love?” says Ciara, who’s currently pregnant with their third child. “It’s a time for togetherness like never before. Literally every person is impacted by this. Even if you can’t contribute a dollar amount, putting love out there is beautiful, powerful and necessary.”