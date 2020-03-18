Ciara and Russell Wilson Donating a Million Meals to Seattle Food Bank Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are helping out their community amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a video announcement shared on their social media pages on Tuesday, the couple announced that they will be donating a million meals to a local food bank to aid in relief efforts during the outbreak.

Wilson, 31, began the video by noting how the coronavirus outbreak is “changing the world second by second, minute by minute,” saying, “People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle.”

“What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals [and] hopefully make a difference,” the NFL star said.

RELATED: How Ben Affleck, Kevin Love and More Celebrities Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

“We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference,” Ciara, 34, continued.

“Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through,” the singer said, to which Wilson added, “We will.”

The two stars ended the message by encouraging fans to “keep the faith” and “practice social distancing” during the ongoing health crisis.

“Praying for everyone out there,” Ciara concluded.

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

RELATED: Coronavirus Pandemic: 5 Ways to Help Your Community, from Donating Blood to Supporting Small Businesses

Ciara and Wilson are not the only celebrity couple to give back to their local community as a way to help those who have been affected by the coronavirus.

On Monday, Ryan Reynolds pledged that he and wife Blake Lively will donate $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds shared in an Instagram note. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Martin, John Legend, Keith Urban and More Livestream Concerts amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

Houston Texans’ JJ Watt and wife Kealia Ohai also donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank, while Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and fiancé Tom Bernthal launched the COVID-19 Emergency Fund for Feeding Families in partnership with their local food bank to ensure families were being fed during the crisis.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. and 86 deaths in the nation.