Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate the Anniversary of the Day They Met: '6 Years of Love'
"6 years ago today we met & fell in love," Russell Wilson wrote in one romantic post
Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their love!
The famous couple marked the six-year anniversary of the day they met on Friday with a series of social media tributes and a romantic night out — complete with pizza and twinkly lights.
"You are Beauty to Me," Ciara, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Wilson lounging in a pool. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."
"6 years ago today we met & fell in love," Wilson, 32, wrote in another sweet post.
Wilson and Ciara share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3. The singer is also a mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.
The happy couple also documented a celebratory night out on social media.
"Yummy," Ciara wrote alongside a photo of a pizza, going on to post a video of the pair digging into their main meal.
"6 years of love!!!" Wilson then captioned his own footage, which included a clip of the pair walking around a backyard garden filled with romantic twinkling lights.
RELATED: Ciara Says She's 'Proud' to Call Russell Wilson Her Husband After He Wins NFL Man of the Year Honor
Last month, the couple opened up to GQ about their family and their parenting philosophies — and Ciara revealed "the most sexy" thing about her husband.
"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told the outlet.
Wilson added, "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Ciara then said the quarterback's relationship with their children is a very attractive quality.
"Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers," she said.
She continued, "He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot."