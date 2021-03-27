Ciara and Russell Wilson Celebrate the Anniversary of the Day They Met: '6 Years of Love'

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating their love!

The famous couple marked the six-year anniversary of the day they met on Friday with a series of social media tributes and a romantic night out — complete with pizza and twinkly lights.

"You are Beauty to Me," Ciara, 35, wrote on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of Wilson lounging in a pool. "How amazing we met this very day, 6 years ago. I love you so much. 3.26.15. My sweet love."

"6 years ago today we met & fell in love," Wilson, 32, wrote in another sweet post.

Wilson and Ciara share son Win Harrison, 6 months, and daughter Sienna Princess, 3. The singer is also a mom to 6-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Ciara and russell Wilson celebrate meeting 6 years ago

Ciara and russell Wilson celebrate meeting 6 years ago

The happy couple also documented a celebratory night out on social media.

"Yummy," Ciara wrote alongside a photo of a pizza, going on to post a video of the pair digging into their main meal.

"6 years of love!!!" Wilson then captioned his own footage, which included a clip of the pair walking around a backyard garden filled with romantic twinkling lights.

Ciara and russell Wilson celebrate meeting 6 years ago

Last month, the couple opened up to GQ about their family and their parenting philosophies — and Ciara revealed "the most sexy" thing about her husband.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told the outlet.

Wilson added, "Every day I come home from work and it's late at night, it's after film and practice and all that, and me and Ciara are together, and we just smile from ear-to-ear in the kitchen because we realize that our family is a beautiful blended family but it's also, you know, our family. It's us."

Ciara then said the quarterback's relationship with their children is a very attractive quality.

"Russ — I mean, he did talk about, you know, how he feels and this passion from a father's perspective, but what's always been beautiful about Russ is just to see him from day one, excitingly jumping in and changing diapers," she said.