Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Dress as Beyoncé and JAY-Z in 'Apes—' Music Video for Halloween

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are shining this Halloween!

The couple dressed in the now-iconic outfits that Beyoncé and JAY-Z wore in their “Apes—” music video, which dropped in June 2018.

In a series of photos Ciara, 34, shared on Instagram, the couple is seen standing in front of a replicated version of the Louvre — the French museum where the music video was shot.

“Jay & Bey,” Ciara captioned the first photo debuting the couple’s get up. Ciara’s costume hits every detail of Beyoncé’s look — from her accessories to her hair, and even the way the Carters posed in the music video.

The “1, 2 Step” singer wore a pink suit with red accents and a silver necklace with matching earrings designed like Beyoncé’s jewels. She completed the ensemble with a strawberry blonde wig styled as Beyoncé wore her hair — half up, half down.

Wilson, 30, dressed as JAY-Z in a teal blue suit with a large gold necklace and pendant. He styled his hair in a short afro, just as the “99 Problems” rapper wore his.

In a video Ciara shared on Instagram, the couple is seen standing in front of a portrait of former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween,” she wrote in the caption.

The Obamas’ portrait is a twist from the “Apes—” music video. In it, the Carters stood in front of the Mona Lisa — a world-famous painting the couple later used to pay tribute to Meghan Markle.

In a set of photos captioned “CC X Bey,” Ciara gives a closer look at her costume.

The singer and Wilson are parents to their daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara also shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween. “The Jacksons 🎤,” she captioned a photo of Future and Sienna. She also shared a video of her children singing in their pink embellished costumes.