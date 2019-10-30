Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Dress as Beyoncé and JAY-Z in 'Apes—' Music Video for Halloween

Ciara and Russell Wilson nailed Beyoncé and JAY-Z's looks, down to a similar iconic painting in the background

By Darlene Aderoju
October 30, 2019 06:31 PM

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are shining this Halloween!

The couple dressed in the now-iconic outfits that Beyoncé and JAY-Z wore in their “Apes—” music video, which dropped in June 2018.

In a series of photos Ciara, 34, shared on Instagram, the couple is seen standing in front of a replicated version of the Louvre — the French museum where the music video was shot.

“Jay & Bey,” Ciara captioned the first photo debuting the couple’s get up. Ciara’s costume hits every detail of Beyoncé’s look — from her accessories to her hair, and even the way the Carters posed in the music video.

The “1, 2 Step” singer wore a pink suit with red accents and a silver necklace with matching earrings designed like Beyoncé’s jewels. She completed the ensemble with a strawberry blonde wig styled as Beyoncé wore her hair — half up, half down.

Wilson, 30, dressed as JAY-Z in a teal blue suit with a large gold necklace and pendant. He styled his hair in a short afro, just as the “99 Problems” rapper wore his.

RELATED: Ciara Celebrates 34th Birthday with Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Being in Your Arms Is All I Need’

RELATED: Beyoncé and JAY-Z Are ‘Closer Than Ever,’ Says Source: They’re ‘Very Grateful’

In a video Ciara shared on Instagram, the couple is seen standing in front of a portrait of former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

“From the Wilsons to the Carters to the Obamas… Much Love & Respect. We goin Ape $#!% #HappyHalloween,” she wrote in the caption.

 

The Obamas’ portrait is a twist from the “Apes—” music video. In it, the Carters stood in front of the Mona Lisa — a world-famous painting the couple later used to pay tribute to Meghan Markle.

In a set of photos captioned “CC X Bey,” Ciara gives a closer look at her costume.

The singer and Wilson are parents to their daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, and Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Ciara also shared photos of her children dressed up for Halloween. “The Jacksons 🎤,” she captioned a photo of Future and Sienna. She also shared a video of her children singing in their pink embellished costumes.

Advertisement
EDIT POST
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.