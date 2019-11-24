Ciara has leveled up once again with the release of her newest work — “Melanin,” an empowering single with an inspirational message about self-love.

The Grammy-winning singer hopes the song, which dropped earlier this week, will encourage her fans to feel beautiful, both inside and out. It features her friends Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls and La La.

“‘Melanin,’ I want my fans to feel the true power of loving themselves for who they are. Embracing not only your inner, but your outer self, and the uniqueness of the color of your skin and whatever that means to someone,” Ciara, 34, told PEOPLE of her song. The beautiful track is about “embracing who you truly are, and that melanin.”

As the singer described her uplifting new track, strong emotions were felt in the room.

“That’s so sweet,” she said before offering comfort. “Your tears honestly make me emotional and it brings me so much joy because this song — I will say, even for me — I felt even more empowered after listening to it and I think the ultimate goal is just to inspire girls all over the world.”

“Embrace yourself for who you are,” she adds. “Love the uniqueness of your skin tone. Celebrate your culture. It is really a celebration of culture and what makes people unique.”

The chart-topping singer-songwriter says she’s excited for the song’s debut because the energy behind it is special, and she really enjoyed collaborating with her friends on the new hit.

“My good friend Lupita Nyong’o, it’s her first time dropping some bars. She’s also known as ‘Troublemaker,’ and she caused some trouble on the track in a good way,” Ciara said of the actress. “Melanin” is the first time Nyong’o has been featured on a single.

“She’s also representing her culture and that’s just so beautiful to hear her talk about,” the award-winning artist said. “I feel like you get more insight into her perspective on life and who she is. Even with her Sulwe movement, it’s so special.”

Ciara — who is mom to daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, with her husband Russell Wilson, and her son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous engagement to rapper Future — says she felt moved after watching her daughter dance to the meaningful tune.

“Seeing my daughter Sienna dance to the song, that’s what really touches me,” she says. “Because I go, ‘Look at our little melanin princess just moving her body to this song.’ It’s very special so I’m excited.”

In addition to feeling the joy of watching her daughter groove to the track, Ciara says she was thrilled to include her best friend on the project. “My best friend La La as well, she’s representing the Latina and Puerto Rican community, my ‘Buttericans’ as we call them.”

“The City Girls, everyone’s bringing their own flavor to the track and it was really fun getting the girls together, all my melanin queens together, and creating something that I think is really special.”

Ciara will host the 2019 American Music Awards on Sunday. Last year, she delivered an amazing performance at the AMAs with hip-hop icon Missy Elliott. As she prepares for that, she’s looking forward for the world to embrace her new song.

“I can’t wait for the world to hear it,” she says. “It’s just been incredible to see my fans continue interacting with the song and engaging and everyone just really embracing themselves and loving themselves for who they are.”