Ciara on 'Leveling Up' in the New Year, Hosting NYE from Disneyland and Football with the Family

The "My Goodies" singer will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland

By
Published on December 27, 2022 10:35 AM
Ciara; The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” – Arrivals
Ciara. Photo: Getty

This year, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve from Disneyland for the first time. In light of the hosting gig, the Grammy-winner opened to PEOPLE about all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023.

"I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the 37-year-old "My Goodies" singer says. "The little girl inside of me definitely came out."

She adds, "I'm excited to also ring in New Year's with the world from Disneyland."

In the pre-taped special, Ciara — who is going into her sixth year as host — will also be taking the stage for a special performance.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXPnW6J0XD/ ciara Verified My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving
Ciara and Family. ciara/Instagram

"It's been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called 'Better Thangs,' so they'll definitely get a taste of that," she teases. "And then obviously I put out my song 'JUMP' before that and so that's a lot of energy that's in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too."

"I'm also going to give my fans something new. They're going to get something exclusive the night of New Year's, so I can't wait. Let's just say that it's going to be winning energy," she says enthusiastically.

As for what she'll be wearing — Ciara can't tease much about that yet, but she says there's "definitely" going to be "some bling going on."

"You can't roll into the new year without the bling!" she jokes.

And because the show is pre-taped, Ciara will spend New Year's Eve watching the special with her family of five, which consists of daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

"What's really cool about this year — because every year I typically have to take some time away from my family to do the show — my babies won't be in the mix in that moment. But what's going to be really awesome is being able to watch my portion of the show and watch the whole show together with my family, kind of like for the first time."

She adds, "We'll watch it from home. We'll watch it from home together in Kansas City because on New Year's Day, my husband and the Broncos play against the Kansas City Chiefs, so there will be a lot of good energy going on. It'll be New Year's rolling into football, so I'm excited for that with my family."

RELATED: Ciara and Russell Wilson on Their Kids and Having 'Triple the Love': "They Love Each Other So Much"

In light of the holiday, Ciara also opened up about her goals for the incoming year.

"Every year the mission is to keep leveling up. Thinking out loud about the things that I'm hoping for in the new year and things that I want to perfect is definitely continuing to work on balance. Balance is one of my greatest challenges in my life, especially being ambitious and being an entertainer and entrepreneur and also being a mom," she says.

"All those buckets are really important to me and especially my family life. So I just want to make sure I'm filling up my cup, that my cup is properly full as I continue to grow and build out my businesses," the singer adds. "I want to make sure that I feel that my life cup is full. That'll be my greatest focus. It's just having balance for the human part of me in the midst of all the success and amazing things that I get to do."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on Dec. 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with Ryan Seacrest as host in Times Square. Meanwhile, Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, DJ D-Nice from Los Angeles and Jessie James Decker will join Seacrest and co-host Liza Koshy in Times Square as the Powerball correspondent.

Related Articles
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Reveals Holiday Plans, from Spoiling His Niece to Kissing Girlfriend Aubrey Paige on NYE
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve Times Square Performers Announced: Duran Duran, New Edition, J-Hope and More
New Year's Rockin' Eve Times Square Performers Announced: Duran Duran, J-Hope, New Edition and More
Ciara and Husband Russell Wilson Visit Hospital for the Holidays
Ciara and Russell Wilson Spread 'Holiday Cheer' by Caroling for Hospital Kids in Denver
Ciara, Dove Cameron and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT)
Ciara, Dove Cameron, TXT and More Artists to Perform at Dick Clark's 2023 New Year's Rockin' Eve
Ryan Seacrest hosts the Times Square New Years Eve Celebration on December 31, 2021 in New York City.
Ryan Seacrest Hosts 18th Year of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve' as Countdown Heads to Disneyland
andy cohen, anderson cooper
Andy Cohen Plans to 'Cocktail It Up' on CNN's New Year's Eve Show Despite Reports of Drink Limits
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair)
Ciara Celebrates Russell Wilson's 34th Birthday with a Dance: 'Today a King Was Born'
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and their kids
All About Ciara and Russell Wilson's 3 Kids
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClXPnW6J0XD/ ciara Verified My World. My heart is full ❤️+ 🥘#Thanksgiving
Ciara Celebrates Thanksgiving Dancing and Laughing with Her Three Kids and Husband Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson and Ciara Family
Ciara Hails Her 'Incredible' New Life in Denver with Husband Russell Wilson and Their Kids
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Talks New Year's Eve Special amid COVID Spike, Plays Coy About Girlfriend Aubrey Paige
Ryan Seacrest
Ryan Seacrest Swaps BBQ for Bone Broth as His NYE Pre-Show Ritual: 'That Self Torture Is Great'
Andy Cohen
CNN Says Andy Cohen Will Return for Next Year's NYE Special After He 'Said Something He Shouldn't Have'
andy cohen, anderson cooper
Andy Cohen Says He 'Won't Be Shamed' for Drinking During New Year's Eve Broadcast: 'I Had a Blast'
billboard music awards
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
andy cohen, ryan seacrest
Andy Cohen's 'Only' Regret on New Year's Eve Was Calling Out Ryan Seacrest: 'Stupid and Drunk'