Ciara on 'Leveling Up' in the New Year, Hosting NYE from Disneyland and Football with the Family

This year, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve from Disneyland for the first time. In light of the hosting gig, the Grammy-winner opened to PEOPLE about all things New Year's Eve — including how she plans to "Level Up" in 2023.

"I am super excited. Disneyland's actually one of my favorite places on earth. So when I heard that I'll be doing this party, I was over the moon," the 37-year-old "My Goodies" singer says. "The little girl inside of me definitely came out."

She adds, "I'm excited to also ring in New Year's with the world from Disneyland."

In the pre-taped special, Ciara — who is going into her sixth year as host — will also be taking the stage for a special performance.

Ciara and Family. ciara/Instagram

"It's been amazing to see the love from my fans for my newest song with Summer Walker called 'Better Thangs,' so they'll definitely get a taste of that," she teases. "And then obviously I put out my song 'JUMP' before that and so that's a lot of energy that's in your face nonstop. So there will be that, a little taste of that too."

"I'm also going to give my fans something new. They're going to get something exclusive the night of New Year's, so I can't wait. Let's just say that it's going to be winning energy," she says enthusiastically.

As for what she'll be wearing — Ciara can't tease much about that yet, but she says there's "definitely" going to be "some bling going on."

"You can't roll into the new year without the bling!" she jokes.

And because the show is pre-taped, Ciara will spend New Year's Eve watching the special with her family of five, which consists of daughter Sienna Princess, 5, and son Win Harrison, 2, whom she shares with husband Russell Wilson, as well as the singer's 8-year-old son Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Future.

"What's really cool about this year — because every year I typically have to take some time away from my family to do the show — my babies won't be in the mix in that moment. But what's going to be really awesome is being able to watch my portion of the show and watch the whole show together with my family, kind of like for the first time."

She adds, "We'll watch it from home. We'll watch it from home together in Kansas City because on New Year's Day, my husband and the Broncos play against the Kansas City Chiefs, so there will be a lot of good energy going on. It'll be New Year's rolling into football, so I'm excited for that with my family."

RELATED: Ciara and Russell Wilson on Their Kids and Having 'Triple the Love': "They Love Each Other So Much"

In light of the holiday, Ciara also opened up about her goals for the incoming year.

"Every year the mission is to keep leveling up. Thinking out loud about the things that I'm hoping for in the new year and things that I want to perfect is definitely continuing to work on balance. Balance is one of my greatest challenges in my life, especially being ambitious and being an entertainer and entrepreneur and also being a mom," she says.

"All those buckets are really important to me and especially my family life. So I just want to make sure I'm filling up my cup, that my cup is properly full as I continue to grow and build out my businesses," the singer adds. "I want to make sure that I feel that my life cup is full. That'll be my greatest focus. It's just having balance for the human part of me in the midst of all the success and amazing things that I get to do."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will air live on Dec. 31 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET with Ryan Seacrest as host in Times Square. Meanwhile, Billy Porter will co-host from New Orleans, DJ D-Nice from Los Angeles and Jessie James Decker will join Seacrest and co-host Liza Koshy in Times Square as the Powerball correspondent.