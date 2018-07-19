Ciara Releases Empowering Dance Single 'Level Up' — Watch the Music Video

Ciara is back in action!



The singer, 32, has released a new song titled “Level Up” along with a music video for the track. In the music video, Ciara (in a black bodysuit bearing the name of her song in sparkly letters) and a cast of backup dancers (in matching orange sweatshirts) dance to the beat in a sparse room.



The high-energy song starts with the words, “Okay, remember what I told you: Be your own boss. Love yourself. Get up and dance.” Ciara collaborated with Parri$ (Parris Goebel) to create the video.

As she prepared to release the song, Ciara tweeted, “Get Ready to Dance.”

In the video, Ciara shows off her impressive post-pregnancy body, which she opened up to PEOPLE about in May.

Ciara Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

“I was even more fired up about getting my post-baby weight off [this time],” said Ciara, who is the mother of son Future Zahir, 4, with ex-boyfriend Future and daughter Sienna Princess, 1, with husband Russell Wilson. “It was just my own personal goal that I set for myself. It’s a whole different animal when you have two kids, and it felt really good.”

Ciara lost about 50 pounds in five months after Sienna’s birth. She had a strict routine to achieve her weight loss: “I would wake up, breastfeed, then get Future ready for school. Then after I take him to school, come back and work out. Then after I work out, breastfeed and go back and get Future from school. Come back and breastfeed, then go work out again.”

RELATED VIDEO: How Ciara Lost 50 Lbs. in Five Months After Her Second Pregnancy: ‘I Had the Craziest System’

Though she worked hard to lose the weight, the star is also embracing her new curves. “I honestly like some of the hips that have come along with the post-baby weight,” Ciara said. “I’m not trying to lose those. My husband has been showing me love on my hips, too. He likes them!”

Ciara is leveling up in a number of ways these days: She is also a brand ambassador for Pandora Jewelry and Revlon.