Ciara Is 'Just Getting Started' After Completing Harvard Business Course

Ciara may have completed a Harvard business course and walked a red carpet all in one weekend, but the singer insists this is just the beginning of her success.

The singer, 33, was Vera Wang’s guest at the 2019 CDFA Fashion Awards Monday night in Brooklyn, and stopped to chat with PEOPLE about what she’s got up her sleeve for the years ahead.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel like the sky is the limit and I’ve been really blessed to do a lot of cool things, but I do feel like it’s just getting started!” the star says. “I just want to keep on seeing where this journey takes me.”

Ciara

Ciara continued, noting that her only goal in life is to make the most out of the cards she’s been dealt.

“My ultimate goal is to maximize life and the opportunities that are coming my way,” she tells PEOPLE. “And also to make sure that I’m always taking care of my home as well. My family is my foundation. It’s what I call organized chaos.”

RELATED: Ciara Opens Up About Ending Engagement to Ex-Fiancé Future on Red Table Talk: ‘This Can’t Be Love’

The Grammy winner married Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in 2016, and welcomed daughter Sienna Princess a year later. She’s also mom to son Future Zahir, 5, with ex Future.

The star’s turn on the red carpet came just one day after she completed the Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program at Harvard University.

Ciara was one of several famous faces brought on this year by professor Anita Elberse, who had the group speak to students about their respective fields, and learn from their fellow speakers.

RELATED: Professor Gaines? Chip and Joanna Join Ciara and Other Celebs to Help Teach Harvard Class

“My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever!” Ciara wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos on the school’s Cambridge campus. “What a surreal feeling walking to class everyday, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing!”

She later shared a video that showed her “leveling up” with Elberse.

“I’m officially a @Harvard Alumna and this is my mood! Never stop believing!” she captioned the post.

Other celebrities who participated in the course this year included HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, NBA players Kevin Love, Luc Mbah a Moute, Julius Randle, actor Eric Olsen, Australian soccer player Tim Cahill and German soccer player Oliver Kahn.