"Hittin these slopes," Vanessa Bryant captioned a photo of herself beside Ciara

Ciara Goes Skiing for the First Time with Pal Vanessa Bryant: 'The Slopes Ain't Ready'

Ciara and Vanessa Bryant are hitting the slopes!

Over the weekend, the pair took a post-Christmas ski trip and shared several photos and videos from their wintry outing.

"Hittin these slopes 🎿 ❤️," Vanessa, 38, captioned a selfie shot of herself with Ciara, 35, in a gondola lift. The Grammy award-winning singer shared similar pictures on her page, writing, "The Slopes Ain't Ready 😎@vanessabryant."

Ciara also shared a video of herself learning to ski, writing, "The very 1st Time I Skied. So much fun. Figuring it all out! #SkiLife," alongside the clip.

Two of Vanessa's daughters Natalia, 17, and Bianka, 4, joined in on the snowy fun as well as Ciara's children: Future, 6, and Sienna, 3.

Following the death of Vanessa's husband Kobe Bryant, 41, and their daughter Gianna, 13, in a January helicopter crash, Ciara has shown support for the Bryant family, which also includes Capri, 18 months.

Back in August, Ciara wrote a heartwarming message on Instagram for her friend, saying, "Seeing you and the girls smile makes my heart smile. You're the toughest mama I know. Seeing you put one foot forward each day is admirable. It ain't easy, but if I know one thing, Mamba Queen's capable of it all. Love you V. @VanessaBryant. #MambaDay 💜💛."

Then in November, the mom of three also took part in a slumber party with Vanessa, which included a fun TikTok dance to "It's Tricky" by Run-DMC. "This or That? Late night shenanigans @vanessabryant," Ciara wrote, alongside the clip.

The outing comes a few days after Vanessa posted a Christmas tribute to her late husband and daughter.

On Friday, Vanessa shared a throwback photo on Instagram, as well as a more recent shot of herself sitting beside her three other daughters.

In the first picture, Vanessa sits beside Natalia, Bianka and Capri as the foursome all wore similar black dresses and matching shoes in the black and white shot. Then, in the next photo in the series, Vanessa shared a photo of the family from a previous photoshoot, with Kobe and Gianna included.

"Always Together, Never Apart Together Forever In Our Hearts," Vanessa wrote in the caption of her post alongside red heart emojis and the names of each member of her family.