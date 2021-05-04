The NFL quarterback got all four of his wisdom teeth removed in one day

Ciara Films Russell Wilson's 'Ridiculous' Reactions After Dental Surgery: 'My Baby Was Gone'

Ciara couldn't help but find the humor in Russell Wilson's post-op reaction after dental surgery.

The Seattle Seahawks player, 32, shared a video on his Instagram Story that was filmed by the "Rooted" singer, 35, as he was brought out in a wheelchair after getting all four of his wisdom teeth removed.

Wilson – who was wearing sunglasses – couldn't keep his head up straight and made unsuccessful attempts at talking to his wife.

"Oh my god, this is ridiculous," Ciara said while laughing from behind the camera.

The quarterback also found humor in the situation captioning the clip, "Numbing…Just woke up from anesthesia" along with several laughing and crying emojis.

"4 wisdom teeth gone!" he shared.

In another video, he wrote, "Myyy lippps hurrrttt."

"My baby was gone!" Ciara wrote after re-posting them to her Instagram Story.

Along with their silly moments, Wilson and Ciara – who celebrated their sixth anniversary of meeting each other in March – have a lot of love for each other.

In February, the couple opened up to GQ about their family — and Ciara revealed "the most sexy" thing about her husband is how he is as a father.

"I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it's exactly this," Ciara told the outlet.

