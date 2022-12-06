Ciara, Dove Cameron, TXT and More Artists to Perform at Dick Clark's 2023 New Year's Rockin' Eve

PEOPLE can exclusively announce the full list of performers for this year's New Year's Rockin' Eve special, which will also feature Ben Platt, Aly & AJ and Halle Bailey, among others

Published on December 6, 2022 10:00 AM
Ciara, Dove Cameron and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT)
Ciara, Dove Cameron and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Photo: Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty, Jon Kopaloff/Getty, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

This year's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special is shaping up to be a star-filled party!

In the hours leading up to 2023 officially kicking off, the annual television program will feature performances from Ciara, Dove Cameron, Tomorrow x Together (aka TXT) and many additional acts, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Also performing at the event, taking place at California's Disneyland Resort as well as New York City's Times Square and locations in Los Angeles and New Orleans, are Aly & AJ, Armani White, Bailey Zimmerman, Ben Platt, Betty Who, Billy Porter, Finneas, Fitz and The Tantrums, Halle Bailey, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Maddie & Tae, Nicky Youre, Shaggy and Wiz Khalifa.

Aly & AJ and Ben Platt
Aly & AJ and Ben Platt. Daniel Zuchnik/Getty, Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Ryan Seacrest will return as the host of the show's Times Square festivities alongside co-hosts Liza Koshy and Jessie James Decker, who will reveal the New Year's Eve Powerball winner.

The Disneyland portion of the special will be hosted by Ciara, 37, who will take the stage to perform a medley of her singles "Better Thangs" and "Jump."

After deejaying at last year's show, DJ D-Nice will host the Los Angeles section of the broadcast.

Porter will host the New Orleans section of the show, where he'll also perform a medley of his own hits.

Additional performances in Disneyland will include Fitz and The Tantrums with "Sway" and "HandClap," Maddie & Tae with "Bathroom Floor" and "Every Night Every Morning," Shaggy (alongside Jamaican artist Olaf Blackwood) with "Boombastic" and "Angel," Platt with "Imagine" as well as a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way" as a duet with Aly & AJ, Bailey with her single "Cool People" and a cover of Janet Jackson's "Together Again," TXT with "Good Boy Gone Bad" and "0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)" featuring Seori, Zimmerman with "Fall In Love" and "Rock and a Hard Place" as well as Spencer-Smith with "Fingers Crossed" and "Flowers."

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 09: Halle Bailey poses at the IMDb Official Portrait Studio during D23 2022 at Anaheim Convention Center on September 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)
Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb

The program's Los Angeles party will feature performances including Khalifa with "Memory Lane" and "Black & Yellow," Finneas with "Let's Fall in Love for the Night" and "Only a Lifetime," White with his singles "Billie Eilish" and "Goated," Who with "Blow Out My Candle" and a cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill," Cameron with "Boyfriend" and "Bad Idea" as well as Youre with "Sunroof" and "Eyes On You."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2023 with Ryan Seacrest will air live on Dec. 31 starting at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

