Ciara Celebrates Six Years of Marriage to Russell Wilson with Sweet Instagram Post: 'Forever to Go'

Russell Wilson and Ciara seen attending The Serpentine Gallery Summer Party on June 30, 2022 in London, England.

Ciara and Russell Wilson are celebrating six years of marriage!

In an Instagram post shared Tuesday, Ciara shared a video of several sweet moments with Wilson — soundtracked by Stevie Wonder's "Ribbon in the Sky" — alongside a heartfelt caption about their relationship.

"Doing life with you has been everything I've hoped for, dreamt of, and more," wrote the 36-year-old Grammy winner. "It's the best feeling in the world waking up to you everyday. I'm a better woman because of you."

"There is absolutely nothing I wouldn't do for you. Happy Anniversary Mi Amore. My Best Friend. I love you so much @DangeRussWilson," continued Ciara. "God is Good! Year 6. Forever to Go."

Underneath the post, the 33-year-old Denver Broncos quarterback replied with a comment expressing his love for the "1, 2 Step" performer, her 8-year-old son Future, and their two shared children: daughter Sienna, 5, and son Win, 2.

"Mrs. Wilson. You have filled my heart with joy since the moment I met you," began Wilson's note. "Loving you and Future, Sienna, and Win is the greatest blessing and gift ever. Cheers to Year 6. Cheers to Love. Cheers to Us. Mi Amore."

After getting engaged in March 2016, Ciara and Wilson tied the knot on July 6 of the same year at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. The pair each confirmed their marriage on social media at the time, sharing a photo from the big day captioned, "We Are the Wilsons!"

Last month, the couple spoke to PEOPLE about starting a "new chapter" in Denver, Colorado, following Wilson's NFL trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos.

"So far, Denver's been incredible," Ciara — who's currently gearing up to release a new single titled "Jump" — said at the time. "The people are so sweet. It's the perfect combination of things. The restaurants have been amazing. So I'm excited."

Russell Wilson and Ciara laugh as they attend Day Four of Wimbledon 2022 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England.

The musician also opened up about feeling inspired by Wilson's career move. "He's just special," Ciara told PEOPLE. "I think most importantly, I'm just excited for Russ in this next, this new chapter of his career. This is year 11 for him. He's been so blessed to have rocked the first 10 years."