"I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration," Ciara wrote in a heartfelt tribute to husband Russell Wilson

Ciara Celebrates Her 'King' Russell Wilson's 33rd Birthday: 'You Are Everything to Me'

Russell Wilson is celebrating another trip around the sun!

Ciara penned a special message to her "king" on Instagram as the Seattle Seahawks quarterback turned 33 on Monday. The singer, 36, dedicated the sweet tribute to her husband of five years alongside a trio of romantic snapshots.

"On this day, a Leader was born. My King," she wrote. "On this day, a Compassionate Man was born. An incredible Husband and Father. On this day a Champion was born. An inspiration to so many! My Greatest Inspiration."

Ciara continued, "The Big 33. My Baby @DangeRussWilson! I wake up everyday excited to love you, everyday with you feels like a celebration and today it's a BIG celebration!"

"Thankful to God for blessing me to go on this great journey called Life with you. You are everything to me. My Beautiful Birthday Boy I love you sooooo much! Happy Birthday Honey. #JesusYear," she added.

Wilson replied to his wife's post, writing, "You make everyday feel like it's my birthday. I love you my Queen. 🖤🖤🖤."

Ciara's famous followers flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for her husband.

"Happy birthday bro‼️‼️🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 🎂 💕," wrote La La Anthony, while Vanessa Bryant commented, "Happy birthday brother!!! 🎉🎉🎉."

On Sunday, the NFL star shared footage of Ciara singing "Happy Birthday" to him on his Instagram Story. The couple then shared a quick kiss before he blew out his candles.

"@CIARA I LOVE WHEN U SING TO DADDY… 😉🤣❤️🙌🏽," Wilson jokingly captioned the clips.

In October, the athlete also showed love for his "queen" when Ciara rang in her 36th birthday.

"Perfect in every way. God made you for me," Wilson wrote. "He made you to fit perfectly in my arms. Made you to be the amazing woman and mother you are. God made you to entertain the world with your gift to sing & dance! He gifted you with the ability to Tilt the room.. when you walk in ALL the furniture slides towards you. He gifted you with the ability to smile and bring joy to ALL things! Gifted you with the ability to LOVE."