“You really helped shape the artist and the woman that I felt like I could be,” Normani told Ciara, who guest-hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday

Ciara Brought to Tears as Normani Praises Her for Being a Role Model: 'You Really Opened My Mind'

Normani is giving thanks to one of her idols.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, the "Dancing With a Stranger" singer, 25, brought guest host Ciara to tears after she told the Grammy Award-winning artist that she's "someone she's looked up to forever."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've always felt like representation was so key, and being a little girl in my grandmother's living room learning the '1, 2 Step' and 'Goodies.' Literally, the earliest memories that I have, you were a part of that," Normani explained to the 36-year-old "Level Up" singer.

Ciara and Normani Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

"You really helped shape the artist and the woman that I felt like I could be," she added. "You really opened my mind to those possibilities."

"Don't make me cry!" Ciara responded, patting underneath her eyes as she started to well up. "That is so awesome. Thank you. That means a lot. Sorry guys, I got a little emotional."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to praising the "Goodies" singer, Normani also opened up about releasing the music video for her hit song "Wild Side," featuring Cardi B, earlier this year — particularly, what her parents thought of the racy video.

"I was so scared, to be honest, to show the record to my dad," Normani said. "Me and my mom, we're cool, we can have certain conversations, but my dad… I was avoiding showing him the record."

"The video was cool," the former Fifth Harmony member continued, adding that she channeled Ciara from her 2007 music video for "Like A Boy."

RELATED VIDEO: Normani Honors Some 2000s Pop Icons Including Beyoncé with Her New Music Video — Watch

During an interview with radio show Power 106 in July, Normani opened up about working on new music while her mother, Andrea Hamilton, battled breast cancer, revealing that focusing on her craft truly helped her family get through tough times.