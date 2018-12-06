Ciara Says She's a 'Better Woman' Because of Husband Russell Wilson: 'What Marriage Is About'

After two and a half years of marriage, Ciara is still head over heels in love with husband Russell Wilson.

Gracing the cover of Wonderland Magazine‘s Winter Issue, the “1, 2 Step” singer, 33, opened up about the professional football star’s undying support and how they push each other to new heights.

“I do feel that I’m a better woman because of him,” Ciara says of the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. “Obviously I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that’s what marriage is about. You both make each other better.”

Ciara for Wonderland Magazine's Winter Issue Charlotte Rutherford

After they began dating in 2015, the pair officially tied the knot the next summer alongside friends and family at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England. Following a brief hiatus after her 2015 album, Jackie, Ciara made her triumphant return to music earlier this year with the release of her bouncy single, “Level Up,” the first track off her upcoming seventh studio album.

“My mission is to inject love and to make the world dance,” she told the magazine about her impending collection. “So on this project I want to keep that movement going. It’s how I felt when I put out my first album.”

Ciara for Wonderland Magazine's Winter Issue Charlotte Rutherford

“When I made Goodies, I was this young girl, excited, untainted by any bad experiences and living my dream,” she continues. “I’ve kind of had that all over again. I’m the most confident I’ve ever been.”

Tackling her dreams with sweat, determination and hard work, Ciara’s goals keep her moving forward.

“It’d be really cool to do tours with stadiums,” she says. “And there’s a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish.”

Ciara and Russell Wilson attend the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports 2018 with their children, Future and Sienna Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Although Ciara has built a successful music career since starting in the business at age 19, she remains immensely proud of her personal life. In addition to her 4-year-old son Future Zahir (from her relationship with rapper Future), she shares 16-month-old daughter Sienna Princess with Wilson, 30.

“Hopefully there will be more kids, for sure,” she says. “Well, you know, I got time! I’m a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course!”