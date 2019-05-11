Ciara‘s music video for ‘Beauty Marks’ was released on Friday, and features some never-before-seen footage of her wedding to NFL quarterback Russell Wilson as well as clips of her daughter’s birth.

The couple wed in an extravagant ceremony at an English castle back in July 2016, and welcomed their daughter, Sienna Princess, nearly two years later on April 27, 2018.

The music video for ‘Beauty Marks’, which was directed by Ciara herself, captures both of those milestone moments for the couple in a nearly seven-minute clip that begins with the Grammy award-winning artist standing alongside her husband-to-be at the altar.

Then the footage continues with scenes of them walking down the aisle, exchanging of vows, and then dancing at their wedding reception.

Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, makes an appearance in the music video as well as the ring bearer.

The music video also captures the moment Ciara and Wilson met their daughter for the first time after she gave birth to their daughter Sienna.

“My mantra throughout the process of recording this album was about reminding myself that the scars you get from going through life are actually your beauty marks,” she said in a statement to E! Online. “Adversity ends up giving you wisdom and character, and persevering through all those challenges makes you so much stronger. This album is about celebrating the journey that leads you to those Beauty Mark moments.”

“Beauty Marks” comes from Ciara’s album of the same name, which is her seventh studio album to date and her first record since 2015.