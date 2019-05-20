Ciara Is Headed to Harvard! 'Level Up' Singer Set to Attend the Ivy League's Business School

Ciara was recently accepted into the Ivy League's Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program

By
Melody Chiu
May 20, 2019 05:05 PM
Ciara‘s plate is about to get even fuller for a very exciting reason: She’s headed to Harvard!

The “Level Up” singer, who released her seventh studio album Beauty Marks on May 10 under her own label Beauty Marks Entertainment, was recently accepted into the Ivy League’s Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports program, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

According to Harvard Business School’s website, admission to Ciara’s specific program is a “selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities.”

Students in the program will learn how to “develop and execute more effective business strategies,” “debate and analyze the business and technology trends that are redefining the industry” and “learn how to launch and manage creative products and portfolios more strategically.”

Ciara’s Beauty Marks album has sold more than 135,000 units equivalent album units globally and received more than 208 million views on YouTube. The star also recently launched a production company, Why Not You Productions, with her husband Russell Wilson to develop film, TV and digital content.

RELATED: Russell Wilson and Ciara Surprise His Mom with a New House for Mother’s Day

Earlier this month, Ciara, 33, and Wilson gave the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s mom the ultimate Mother’s Day present when he surprised her with her very own house.

Wilson, 30, shocked his mother Tammy when he casually handed her the keys to her new place, prompting cries first of disbelief, and then eventually, joy.

“All these years you have never asked me for anything… only thing you ever wanted is for me to LOVE. Well thanks for loving us the way you do,” he captioned the post. “This ones for you. I love you momma. #HappyMothersDay #GodIsGood”

In the video, Wilson, Ciara and their 2-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, as well as a host of other family members, all look on as he hands over the keys.

“It’s your house, open the door!” the NFL star says as Tammy stares at him in disbelief.

The generous gift was met with love on social media, including from Ciara, who commented, “What a beautiful day and moments. Tears of Joy! The perfect Mother’s Day. God you’re a good good father.”

 

