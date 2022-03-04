Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline

From their first date together to their two kids and counting, keep scrolling for Ciara and Russell Wilson's sweet love story

Ciara and Russell Wilson's relationship melts our hearts.

The Grammy-winning singer and Seattle Seahawk quarterback have been together since 2015, and their love for each other is undeniable.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Whether the multi-hyphenates are stunning on red carpets or stepping out hand-in-hand during public appearances, Wilson and Ciara always look happier than ever when they are together.

While the two are undoubtedly in awe of each other, it's the addition of their children that truly makes them beam. Together, they have three children: son Future Zahir Wilburn, 7, from Ciara's previous relationship with rapper Future; daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, 4; and son Win Harrison Wilson, whom they welcomed in 2020.

Ciara and fam Credit: Ciara/ Instagram

Despite having their hands full in a house that's "non-stop entertainment," the couple have opened up about expanding their family in the future.

Recently on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wilson asked his wife about the possibility of having at least one more baby, in which Ciara replied, "We definitely can, but we've got a little time before we get there."

From their first date to their family of five, keep scrolling for Wilson and Ciara's sweet love story.

May, 26 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara First Meet

grammy-aa Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During an Instagram Live video, Wilson revealed that he and Ciara originally met at a Wisconsin basketball game on March 26, 2015. Their interaction led Wilson to ask her on a dinner date, which was where the sparks really started to fly. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 [a.m.], 12:30 [a.m.], and I was sold on you," recalled Wilson during an Instagram Live.

Dating rumors started to swirl when the two were spotted out together on various occasions, including a Mariners game in Seattle on April 19, 2015.

April 28, 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara Make Their First Public Appearance

Russell Wilson and Ciara Credit: Olivier Douliery/Getty

If a celebrity couple is going to step out publicly for the first time, what bolder location to do so than the White House? Wilson and Ciara attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner hand-in-hand on April 28, 2015. Although the couple didn't confirm their relationship until that June, their chemistry at the event was undeniable.

July 16, 2015: Russell Wilson and Ciara Agree to Practice Celibacy

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 5th annual Sports Humanitarian Awards presented by ESPN at The Novo Theater at L.A. Live on July 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California Russell Wilson and Ciara | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Ciara opened up during an interview with Access about her decision to practice celibacy with Wilson during their relationship.

"It's until the deal is sealed," the singer said about her plan to hold off on sex until after marriage. "It was an organic thing for him and I think he was just being honest about where we are," she said about their first time discussing their choice.

March 11, 2016: Russell Wilson and Ciara Get Engaged

MARCH 2016: GETTING ENGAGED! Credit: Twitter

Wilson proposed to Ciara during a surprise vacation in March 2016, following their hectic schedules from Paris Fashion Week a few days earlier. The footballer popped the question in Seychelles at the exclusive resort North Island, a popular destination for celebrities and royals like Prince Williams and Princess Kate, Angelina Jolie, Bratt Pitt, and the Beckhams.

"The biggest surprise was that Russell proposed to his new fiancée at the romantic private 'Honeymoon Beach' located on North Island," the singer's rep told PEOPLE after the proposal.

July 6, 2016: Russell Wilson and Ciara Get Married

Ciara and Russell Wilson - Wedding pic Credit: Courtesy The Wilsons

The couple exchanged vows during a secret, secluded wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England on July 6, 2016. Attendees consisted of their closest family and friends, including Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Hudson, and La La Anthony.

Ciara stunned in a beautiful, custom-made Cavalli Couture gown embellished with white silk tulle, floral embroidery, and delicate glass beading with a Chantilly lace appliqué. Meanwhile, her groom donned a Giorgio Armani Made to Measure tux, and her bridesmaids wore individually-designed Michael Costello dresses.

In addition to officially becoming husband and wife, Wilson also became stepdad to Ciara's son Future Zahir Wilburn, whom she shares with ex Future.

April 28, 2017: Russell Wilson and Ciara Welcome Their First Baby Together

Ciara Credit: Ciara/Instagram

After announcing she was pregnant in October 2016, Ciara gave birth to her first child with Wilson on April 28 the following year. Their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, marked the first child for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback and the second for Ciara.

Ciara and Wilson both posted a sentimental photo dedicated to Sienna sharing the exciting news, writing, "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."

April 29, 2019: Russell Wilson and Ciara Start Their Own Production Company

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Proving to be more than just an acclaimed athlete and superstar singer, the power couple have taken on various business ventures as well — and they make quite the team! In addition to joint partnerships and part owners of the Seattle Sounders soccer team, their biggest passion project to date was the start of their own production company.

Titled Why Not You Productions, Wilson told The Hollywood Reporter their mission is "to be able to impact lives." "That's what we want to do at the end of the day — even from the kids space. We just want to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions."

April 14, 2020: Russell Wilson and Ciara Welcome Their Second Baby Together

Russell Wilson, Win Harrison Wilson, Ciara, Sienna Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Russell Wilson The stars with their family | Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

After announcing her pregnancy in January 2020, the couple welcomed their second child together, a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson on April 14, 2020.

The proud parents posed for a smiling selfie in the hospital following his birth, posted on Wilson's Instagram with the caption, "Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You!"

March 1, 2022: Russell Wilson and Ciara Release a Book Together

ciara Credit: ciara/Instagram

The couple released their first book together, titled Why Not You?, on March 1, 2022. It's a children's book that's inspired by their love of their own babies and is an extension of their Why Not You Foundation, which they started in 2014.