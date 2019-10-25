Ciara Celebrates 34th Birthday with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Being in Your Arms Is All I Need'

Image zoom Ciara and Russell Wilson Ciara/Instagram

Ciara is getting plenty of birthday love from husband Russell Wilson.

In honor of turning 34 on Friday, the singer posted a series of photos from her celebration with the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 30.

“Exactly where I wanted to be on my B Day,” she captioned a slideshow of photos showing the pair cuddling up together in front of a boat, which was surrounded by flowers and festive balloons.

“Babe, you’re the best planner! You’re always so thoughtful. Being in your arms is all I need! Truly grateful,” she added, including the sweet hashtag “birthday love.”

Inside the boat, the pair appeared to have a special birthday dinner for two and Ciara also included a photo of a black Hermès Birkin bag, likely a gift from her beloved.

The singer went on to post a short video of herself blowing out some birthday candles on her Instagram Story, while giving her own label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, a shoutout.

In his own loving post, Wilson praised the woman of the hour for being such a force of love in his life.

“Since the moment I met you you’ve gifted me with nothing but Love, Joy, Peace, and 2 Beautiful Children,” he wrote, a sweet nod to their daughter Sienna Princess, 2½, as well as Ciara’s son Future Zahir, 5, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

“No gift is worth as much as the Eternal Gift of Love that you have given me and our family,” he continued. “Daddy Loves You. Happy Birthday Baby. I Love You to Heaven and Back.”

Alongside the affectionate note, Wilson also shared a photo of the pair cozying up together.

The pair celebrated their third wedding anniversary in July with a sweet pair of videos, as well as a hint that baby No. 3 might be in the cards for them soon.

“You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson said in the clip.

“You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continued. “I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids.”

However, at the mention of the pair having another child, Ciara can be heard yelling out “Oh!” while hilariously trying to exit the frame.

The mother of two was game by the time Wilson uploaded the video, though, writing in the comments section, “However many babies you want 😝😘”