Philadelphia Rapper and Model Chynna's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of 25-year-old rapper and model Chynna’s death has been revealed.

The up-and-coming star, who passed away in her home in Philadelphia on Wednesday, died of an accidental drug overdose, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia Department of Public Health tells PEOPLE.

“Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed,” the young artist’s family previously told PEOPLE in a statement.

Chynna — whose full name was Chynna Rogers — opened up her struggles with drug addiction in a 2018 interview with Pitchfork.

“I usually don’t express myself or get open about things until it’s in hindsight, and I’m not dealing with it anymore. That’s why I didn’t tell people that I was a drug addict until I got out of rehab,” she told the outlet. “I see a lot of artists decide they want to go through s— with their fans, and that’s cool because it gives your fans something to hold onto. But I need to handle it myself first, and then, when I’ve figured out how I want to word it, we can talk about it — y’all not about to go through it with me.”

She continued, “I did end up talking about it, because there are a lot more people dealing with this s— than you think, and they should know that someone who looks like me or does this could have the same problem as the fiend on the corner.”

In the same interview, Chyna said she realized she “didn’t have control” over her past addiction problems when it started affecting her work life.

“It got to the point where I had to do something just to be able to get onstage and do my job. I didn’t like that. That was taking it too far, because it stops being fun and starts being because you have to, and that’s when you need to chill,” she said.

According to the outlet, Chynna began her career as a model when she was 14 after signing with Ford Models.

During her rise to fame, she was mentored by A$AP Yams — who died in 2015 — and her association with A$AP Mob helped her first gain traction in the hip-hop scene.

Her music career took off in 2013 after she released her hit track “Selfie” and “Glen Coco” in 2014.

She then released the EPs I’m Not Here. This Isn’t Happening in 2015 and music 2 die 2 in 2016. Her final EP, titled in case i die first, was released in December 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.