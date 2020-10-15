The "Sailing" singer was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which causes his body to attack his nerves, after he contracted the coronavirus

Christopher Cross Reveals He Was Paralyzed by COVID: 'It Was the Worst 10 Days of My Life'

Christopher Cross is opening up about his harrowing battle with COVID-19.

The 69-year-old singer, best known for his '80s songs "Sailing" and "Arthur's Theme (Best That You Can Do)," shared his experience with the deadly virus in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, airing this weekend.

"There was some come-to-Jesus moments or whatever where I was looking for any help I could get, you know, through this, to get out of this thing," he told CBS News' Serena Altschul. "Because I wasn't sure."

The Grammy winner, who first announced in April he had tested positive for COVID-19, revealed during the interview he contracted the virus along with his girlfriend after a trip to Mexico City. He was later diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which caused his body to attack his nerves.

According to Cross, his doctors believe the diagnosis was caused by COVID-19.

"It was the worst 10 days of my life," Cross recalled. "And I couldn't walk, could barely move. And so, it was certainly the darkest of times for me. You know? It really was touch and go, and tough."

In the throes of his illness, Cross ended up talking to a higher power: "I could tell you that I had a few conversations when I was in there – with whoever he or she is, and just saying, you know, 'If you could just get me out of here, I will be a better person.'"

The musician said he wanted to share his own story to educate others on the deadly virus, which has killed over 1 million people worldwide.

"I'm not a big celebrity, but it's important for people to know you can get this disease. I felt it was my obligation to share with people," he said. "'Look, this is a big deal. Like, you've got to wear your mask. You've got to take care of each other. Because this could happen to you.'"

Cross needed a wheelchair after he was temporarily paralyzed. While he is now able to move around with a cane, the singer is still struggling to recover both physically and mentally.

"My walking is affected," he said. "My speech at times can be affected. Memory is a big deal, too. Just neurologically, I'm kind of a little foggy. Now I'm on medication … a nerve pain medication, which also can cause some fogginess."

"But until I can get off it at some point, I won't know how clear I would be," he added. "But most people with Guillain-Barre heal about 90% to 100% over about a year. That's what my prognosis is.”

CBS Sunday Morning begins airing at 9 a.m. ET.