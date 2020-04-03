'Sailing' Singer Christopher Cross Tests Positive for Coronavirus: 'Possibly Worst Illness I've Ever Had'

Image zoom David Wolff - Patrick/Getty Images

Christopher Cross has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The singer, best known for his ’80s songs “Sailing” and “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” announced he tested positive for the coronavirus a Facebook post shared on Friday.

“Dear Friends, I’m sorry to report that I am among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” Cross, 68, wrote.

The Grammy winner also shared how the virus has affected his health.

“Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had,” Cross said. “For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy, my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.”

In addition, the star urged his fans and followers to follow the safety guidelines to prevent the spread of the pandemic, adding a link to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“PLEASE make every attempt to stall the spread of this virus by: 1) staying home- the only way we can stop the spread right now is by self-quarantine 2) washing your hands as many times a day as you can and don’t touch your face and 3) follow the SCIENCE,” Cross said. “Importantly, please read the guidelines posted at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to educate yourself on the facts and protect your loved ones.”

The musician concluded his post, writing, “Last but never least: wherever you are in the world, let’s all be kind to one another. Only if we work together can we defeat COVID-19. Love, Christopher.”

As of April 3, more than 6,200 people have died from coronavirus in the United States, according to a New York Times database, with at least 244,228 people diagnosed with the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic in March and urged world leaders and citizens to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The CDC recommends that the best prevention methods are simple forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.