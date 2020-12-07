Let Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood and more of your favorite stars be the soundtrack to your 2020 holiday celebrations

The Holiday Music You Need to Have on Rotation All Month Long

The holidays are in full swing and there's no better way to lift everyone's spirits than filling your home with Christmas classics and holiday originals from your favorite stars.

Wet your whistle with a bit of eggnog and sing along to this year's must-listen-to holiday albums, starting with the legend: Ms. Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton's A Holly Dolly Christmas

Carrie Underwood's My Gift

In addition to My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, which is streaming now on HBO Max, the singer has offered her soulful tracks in album form.

Megan Trainor's A Very Trainor Christmas

The mom-to-be is ringing in the holla-holla-holla-days with an upbeat pop collection you can dance to as you sip on another round of spiked Christmas cocktails.

Tori Kelly's A Tori Kelly's Christmas

If you've been missing the songstress since she got unmasked on the Masked Singer, queue up her holiday release, which has a mix of her own holiday hits and dazzling renditions of holiday classics.

Mandy Moore's How Could This Be Christmas

Before she delivers her own bundle of joy, Moore has delivered a short-but-sweet two-track release for those who are feeling jolly ("It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year") and those who need some more holiday cheer ("How Could This Be Christmas").

Gwen Stefani's You Make It Feel Like Christmas

It's wouldn't be a Stefani Christmas without some help from fiancé Blake Shelton. Listen as the two sing together on "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," along with 11 other tracks to make this season feel extra bright.

Leslie Odom Jr.'s The Christmas Album

The Hamilton star has blessed us with another album, this one dedicated to Christmas. The 10-song collection has features from the Mzansi Youth Choir, Cynthia Erivo and wife Nicolette Robinson.

Pentatonix's We Need a Little Christmas

Your favorite harmonizers are back with classics like "Santa Tell Me," "12 Days of Christmas" and "White Christmas," which features a recording of the late Bing Crosby and the London Symphony Orchestra.

JoJo's December Baby

Following her Good to Know album 2020 release, JoJo dropped 13 songs — some covers and some new — with must-listen features from Jacob Collier and PJ Morton.

The Happiest Season Soundtrack

If you haven't been able to stop watching the holiday romantic comedy Happiest Season, you can give your eyes a break and let your ears devour the equally-as-amazing soundtrack, featuring artists Sia, Tegan and Sara, Bebe Rexha and more.

Maddie & Tae's We Need Christmas