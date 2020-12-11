These couples love each other and the Christmas season

From Shawn & Camila to Trisha & Garth, These Talented Couples Have Recorded Christmas Duets Together

What do you get when stars who love the holiday season also love each other? Christmas duets, of course!

On Dec. 8, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello released a video for their cover of the Christmas classic, "The Christmas Song."

As if it's not cute enough to cover the festive song, the couple —who has been dating since 2019 — also shot their own music video, featuring them snuggled up, dancing under Christmas lights, singing in their home studio, wearing matching sweaters and cozying up their puppy, Tarzan (who Cabello and Mendes credit with the video's direction).

The new duet from the "Señorita" pair will also help out those in need during the holiday season amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. From Dec. 5 to Dec. 31, for every 10 million streams of "The Christmas Song," $10,000 will be donated to Feeding America through The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

To get in the Christmas spirit, we're rounding up the sweetest celebrity couple duets from Christmases past and present. Trust us, you'll be feeling warm, fuzzy, merry, bright and everything in between once you give them a listen.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's adorable duet, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas."

The recently engaged pair looked like they had a ton of fun filming the video for their jaunty Christmas jingle, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," which they released in 2017!

Country's golden couple, June and Johnny Cash's "Christmas With You."

The dynamic duo are #CountryCoupleGoals for a reason. The two performed together countless times throughout their relationship — Johnny even asked June to marry him onstage – so it's no surprise that they also spread some Christmas cheer together!

Basically every song off of Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood's Christmas duets album: Christmas Together.

Our personal faves are their covers of "Marshmallow World" and "Hard Candy Christmas." The couple, who've been married since 2005, are no strangers to a great duet! And since "Shallow" from A Star Is Born isn't exactly festive, we can just listen to their other covers instead.

This year, they're bringing the holiday magic with their own Christmas special! The hour-long virtual show, titled Garth & Trisha Live! A Holiday Concert Event, will air live on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 8:30 p.m. EST on CBS.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey's throwback cover of "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Image zoom Credit: CRAIG SJODIN/ABC

The year was 2004 and former lovebirds Lachey and Simpson treated us to a Christmas special that included their own rocking rendition of "Baby It's Cold Outside."

Or Amy Grant and her husband Vince Gill's take on the classic.

If jazz hands and Christmas specials aren't your speed, Grant enlisted the help of her husband, Vince Gill, for a jazzy take on the same tune.

George Jones and Tammy Wynette's flirty number, "Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus."