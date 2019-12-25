Offset Dances in Santa Outfit on Christmas Morning — Wearing Socks Featuring Wife Cardi B's Face

Cardi B is feeling the Christmas spirit — but maybe not as much as husband Offset.

The Grammy-winning artist, 27, spent the holiday with her rapper husband, 28, who, in a new clip posted by Cardi, suits up in a full Santa Claus costume as he shows off a Christmas morning dance.

Simply captioned “Mood,” the Wednesday morning post shows the “Clout” artist smiling among a living room full of recently opened Christmas gifts.

Offset completes his festive red-and-white look with a pair of custom socks adorned with countless tongue-out faces of his wife.

As seen on Cardi’s Instagram Story, Offset also had fun with a brand-new toy — a large Nerf gun that he playfully aimed at his wife while she recorded and warned him, “Don’t even try it!”

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Cardi revealed that she wouldn’t be helping out with the cooking this holiday season, but when it comes to easier tasks, she’s all in.

“I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I’m sayin’? Y’all want me to peel some vegetables, I’ll help you with that!’” the rapper joked. “I mean if y’all want me to cook a dish, I’ll do it. But I don’t guarantee it.”

She added, “I think I could do a really good mac and cheese … I don’t play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I’m gonna go in and do it, I’m gonna do it good. But I don’t think they’re gonna trust me enough.”

Cardi’s uncomplicated palate for food should come as no surprise as she recently revealed during Vogue’s “73 Questions” that her favorite dish to cook is — wait for it — a PB&J because “it’s fast to make.”

Image zoom Kulture Kiari, Cardi B and Offset Johnny Nunez/WireImage

But in terms of what her and Offset’s festivities will be this year, she’s looking forward to keeping it low-key and watching daughter Kulture be around her extended family.

“Now that my daughter’s a little bit older she likes to interact with kids. I’m excited to see her with her siblings,” Cardi said of her daughter bonding with her husband’s three children from previous relationships. “It’s gonna be fun. A lot of open space down there in Atlanta, so I can’t wait.”

With 2019 rounding out, the “I Like It” singer has accomplished plenty, between balancing being a mother to Kulture, churning out more music, a host to Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow and now, a Pepsi spokesperson — the rapper is looking forward to more in 2020.