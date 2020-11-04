From Kelly Clarkson to the Jonas Brothers, listen to some of the newest holiday-themed songs just in time for the holidays

Get Into the Holiday Spirit with These 2020 Christmas Originals

Tired of the overplayed Christmas classics? These stars got you covered.

This year, multiple artists across genres released Christmas tracks of their own — and we're not just talking about covers!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

From One Direction's Liam Payne to newly engaged Gwen Stefani, check out this list of original Holiday songs dropped by some of the top artists.

Meghan Trainor ft. Earth, Wind & Fire - "Holidays"

Turn it up a lil bit!

Meghan Trainor joined none other than Earth, Wind & Fire for the upbeat and trumpet-filled song "Holidays" off of her Christmas album A Very Trainor Christmas.

"Lemme hear you say, 'I’m rеady for the holiday' / Call the family up, tell em we’re on our way," sings the iconic group.

"Tryna party ‘cause we goin crazy / You can feel it, you can feel it," sings Trainor.

Although it's yet to be released, Trainor told Kelly Clarkson on her NBC talk show that she'll be filming a music video with the group.

"Baby’s first official music video is with @earthwindandfire coming soooooon😭🎁 HE’S ALREADY SO COOL!," Trainor wrote on Instagram, referring to the baby she's carrying. (She and Daryl Sabara are expecting a baby boy early next year.)

Liam Payne & Dixie D'Amelio - "Naughty List"

Looks like these two are getting coal for Christmas!

"Underneath the mistletoe / We were s'posed to take it slow / Baby, you're my favorite gift / Now we're on the naughty list," Payne sings in the chorus.

This isn't the singer's first Christmas-themed track, he also dropped the melancholic ballad "All I Want (For Christmas)" last year. D'Amelio, on the other hand, is a music newcomer, having dropped her debut song "Be Happy" earlier this year.

"It feels good to share new music with you after so long, especially something so fun after the crazy year we’ve all had!" Payne wrote on Instagram after the song's release.

Ava Max - "Christmas Without You"

She's missing her lover this holiday.

Ava Max released her sweet, original holiday track "Christmas Without You" in mid-October, well ahead of the holiday season.

"Christmas came early 🎁," she captioned her post about the track.

"Wherever you are, you brighten the moon / I hope that you'll make it back home soon / 'Cause it won't feel like Christmas without you," she sings.

Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge - "Under The Mistletoe"

It's fair to call Kelly Clarkson the Christmas Queen runner-up after Mariah Carey.

The Voice coach — who has dropped several Christmas singles since her 2014 holiday album Wrapped In Red — paired with country star Brett Eldridge for "Under The Mistletoe" this year.

"It's here!! My brand new Christmas duet #UnderTheMistletoe with @bretteldredge is available everywhere now. 🎅🎄," she wrote on Instagram when the duet dropped. "I know it's a little early, but I just couldn't wait to release this one! Hope y'all love it!"

Ally Brooke - "Baby, I'm Coming Home"

Hey, Mrs. Claus!

Ally Brooke has always loved Christmas, and now she has a holiday song to call her own: "Baby, I'm Coming Home."

"This has so much meaning, especially during this time," she wrote on Instagram after its release. "I hope this song can bring you that Christmas spirit and joy, I know we all could use some of that❤️."

"Don't worry this holiday, 'cause / Your present is on the way and / This year you're not alone / Oh, baby, I'm coming home," the Dancing with the Stars alum sings on the electro-pop track.

The former Fifth Harmony member last dropped a modern rendition of Wham!'s "Last Christmas," which she performed at the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade that same year. She also hit the stage at Disney's Holiday Celebration last year to perform "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town."

As part of Fifth Harmony, she also recorded a cover of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" in 2014 and holiday original "Can You See" from the movie The Star in 2017.

Tori Kelly - "25th"

A holiday special!

Tori Kelly dropped her Christmas album A Tori Kelly Christmas on Oct. 30 — and while it featured several covers of tradition holiday tracks, it also featured some songs penned by Kelly herself, including "25th."

"Don't you know that Christmas would be incomplete / If you're not here with me / Sugar plums ain't half as sweet as you / Someone go tell Santa I don't need no gifts / Got nothing on my list," she sings. "Don't you know my only wish is to hold you on the 25th?"

Kelly — who dropped her EP "Solitude" in August — teased her holiday album for weeks.

"this is something i’ve been wanting to do for SO long & now i get to finally share these songs with you (some classics, & maybe a few originals🥰)!!" she captioned her album announcement in early October on Instagram.

Jonas Brothers - "I Need You Christmas"

Lean back and relax while the bros serenade you.

The Jonas Brothers dropped the sweet, violin-backed ballad "I Need You Christmas" just in time for the Thanksgiving season.

"With having such a crazy year, we all really need something to look forward to ... the holidays is a time that brings us together and is something that brings us joy in the darkest of times," the trio captioned their post about their new song — and they also shared some adorable family photos.

"If you're young, if you're old / We all wait to be told / Just a simple phrase / "Have a Merry Christmas" / Ooh, ooh / Christmas, ooh, ooh, ooh," Nick, Joe and Kevin harmonize.

"I Need You Christmas" isn't the band's first holiday song. Last year, they released "Like It's Christmas." During the Jonas Brothers' time on Disney Channel, they also released seasonal songs "Joyful Kings" and "Girl of My Dreams."

Carly Rae Jepson - "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries"

I mean, she's not wrong?

Carly Rae Jepson dropped her festive track "It's Not Christmas Till Someone Cries" the night before Halloween — and the uptempo bop doesn't shy away from talking tears during the holiday season.

"Everybody made it home for Christmas Eve/Tried to keep it cool around the Christmas tree," sings Jepsen, before listing why she can't actually "keep it cool" this year: an uncle talking politics, a vegan boyfriend being served fish and grandpa eating some gummies not intended for him.

This isn't the Canadian singer's first festive track. Back in 2015, she released a cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas." She also wrote and recorded the wintery song "Mittens" in 2010.

"I love the old fashioned movies and the family traditions and the excitement of gifting presents and decorating the tree and and and... my list is endless," said Jepsen in a statement. "But each year the pressure to have the perfect Christmas always ends in tears. I call it Christmas versus expectation."

Grouplove - "A Grouplove Christmas"

"I just want to spend Christmas with you!"

Grouplove — the alt-rock group comprising Hannah Hooper, Chris Zucconi, Andrew Wessen, Daniel Gleason and Benjamin Homola — dropped their first-ever holiday track "A Grouplove Christmas" featuring relatable lyrics about longing your lover during the holiday season.

"Let's just forget about the presents / And the things we need to do / Let's just snuggle by the fire / We can drink up all the booze /'Cause baby, I wanna spend Christmas with you," the group sings in the track's chorus.

The new holiday song comes months after the group released their fourth album Healer back in March.

Gwen Stefani - "Here This Christmas"

Gwen Stefani is gearing up for her first holiday as an engaged woman — and she has a new Christmas song too!

The No Doubt alum released original "Here This Christmas" last month as part of Hallmark Channel's Countdown to Christmas. The track — written by Stefani, Ryan Tedder and Brent Kultze — was added to the reissue of her You Make It Feel Like Christmas album.

"My new holiday song #HereThisChristmas is out now on the special #YouMakeItFeelLikeChristmas Deluxe edition & will be the theme to @hallmarkchannel’s #CountdowntoChristmas!!🥰," she wrote on social media. "Grateful to have worked w @RyanTedder on this one. Link in bio! 🎄🎁🎄 gx."

In 2018, she dropped the deluxe edition of her Christmas album with five tracks, including covers for "Santa Claus Is Coming To Town," "Winter Wonderland" and "Feliz Navidad," which features Chilean star Mon Laferte.