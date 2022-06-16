Christine McVie said she doesn't feel "physically up for" a farewell tour, but will "leave it open and say that we might"

Christine McVie Says Fleetwood Mac 'Kind of Broke Up' — but She'd 'Want Lindsey Back' If They Reunite

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie is uncertain the beloved rockers will ever share a stage again — but if they do, she'd like to see estranged bandmate Lindsey Buckingham join them.

The singer and keyboardist, 78, told Rolling Stone that Fleetwood Mac "kind of broke up" following their most recent tour, which ended in 2019 after nearly 100 shows.

"I don't know. It's impossible to say," she said. "We might get back together, but I just couldn't say for sure."

Though McVie and Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Mick Fleetwood and Buckingham have made music together for more than 50 years, she said that when not on tour, she and Nicks don't actually speak all that often — and while that's not to say there's any bad blood between the two, McVie said that for now, Fleetwood Mac "as we know it" just doesn't exist.

"I don't communicate with Stevie very much either," she said. "When we were on the last tour, we did a lot. We always sat next to each other on the plane and we got on really well. But since the band broke up, I've not been speaking to her at all."

Should they find it in them to reunite, however, McVie said she'd hope Buckingham would join them.

"I'd always want Lindsey back," she said. "He's the best. Neil [Finn] and Mike [Campbell] were such a cheerful couple, but Lindsey was missed."

Buckingham, 72, was kicked out of Fleetwood Mac in 2018 over what he claimed was an ultimatum given by Nicks to the rest of the group. He told PEOPLE in September that McVie later texted him saying, "I'm really sorry I didn't stand up for you when that happened."

Nicks, 74, has disputed Buckingham's account, calling it "revisionist history."

"I did not demand he be fired," she said in a statement. "Frankly, I fired myself. I proactively removed myself from the band and a situation I considered to be toxic to my well-being. I was done. If the band went on without me, so be it."

Regardless of Buckingham's involvement, McVie told RS that she doesn't feel "physically up for" one final tour, but has yet to take it off the table entirely.

"I'm in quite bad health. I've got a chronic back problem which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don't know if I could actually physically do it. What's that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak," she said. "I'm quite happy being at home. I don't know if I ever want to tour again. It's bloody hard work… I'll just leave it open and say that we might."

If Fleetwood, 74, has any say, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will reunite once more to say goodbye in a more official capacity.