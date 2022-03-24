Christina Perri Releases First Studio Single in 8 Years — 'evergone' — After Losing Daughter Rosie

The multi-platinum singer honored the 1-year anniversary of Rosie's death with the release of a lullaby album titled Songs for Rosie in Nov. 2021

Christina Perri has dropped her first studio single in eight years — and it holds a special place in her heart.

Titled "evergone," the new song out Thursday follows the 35-year-old singer-songwriter's grief in wake of her daughter Rosie's stillbirth death in 2020.

"It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn't really gone," Perri explains in a press release announcing the single.

She adds that "writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter," calling it "so much more than another release."

In addition to her own healing, Perri hopes that the track will serve a purpose for other parents facing similar situations.

"I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing," she concludes.

In Nov. 2020, Perri announced that Rosie, whom she was expecting with husband Paul Costabile, was "born silent" after giving birth early due to complications with the pregnancy.

At the time, the "Jar of Hearts" singer said her daughter "will live forever in our hearts" after "fighting so hard to make it to our world."

On Nov. 21, 2021, Perri honored the 1-year anniversary of Rosie's death with the release of a lullaby album titled Songs for Rosie. Though she was already planning on releasing the album, as she had similarly done for her eldest daughter Carmella, 4, the singer "thought it was especially important to still do it."

"Rosie's short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, Paul and Carmella forever. We are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be," Perri wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

"We learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals," the artist continued. "Releasing these songs for Rosie is so important for our hearts."

In an interview with PEOPLE published the same day, Perri said she felt that completing Songs for Rosie "was the best way to honor" her late daughter.

"When she passed away, I felt like the songs took on a different meaning, but they're still my song choices for her," she explained at the time.

In addition to honoring Rosie with music, Perri told PEOPLE that she was determined to visit Walt Disney World in Orlando every year on Rosie's birthday, noting that "there's no better place to honor a kid than the happiest place on earth."

"To turn a sad day into joy with Carmella is the best thing we can do," she said. "We're going full out with shirts, and we're going to talk about Rosie the whole time."