Christina Milian Celebrates 40th Birthday with Twin Flame Matt Pokora: 'What a Gift'

"You are a dream and more and I hope you feel every bit special today as you deserve. Today we celebrate OUR birthday," Milian wrote in honor of their joint birthdays on Sunday

Christina Milian has twice as much to celebrate!

Not only did the "AM to PM" singer ring in her milestone 40th birthday with Matt Pokora on Sunday, she got to do it on his special day as he turned 36 as well.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy Birthday to my twin flame! You are a dream and more and I hope you feel every bit special today as you deserve," Milian began her Instagram caption.

"Today we celebrate OUR birthday! What a gift… More life! Xoxo," she continued.

Pokora echoed Milian's sentiments in an Instagram message of his own.

"Happy birthday to you my queen/twin. It's your birthday so it's mine too! Ha! Let's enjoy our day. Happy birthday to us! ❤️💃🏾🕺🏼 26/09 MORE LIFE," the French singer wrote.

While their birthday tributes may show them enjoying the sun while boating, Milian and Pokora actually spent their birthdays in Paris, according to their Instagram Story posts.

The couple's joint birthdays come just five months after they welcomed their second child together, Milian's third. They welcomed a baby boy named Kenna in April and also share son Isaiah, 19 months. She is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with ex-husband The-Dream.

"Thank you my Matt Pokora for being the best partner/dad/best friend a woman could ask for. You're a king in my eyes," the Resort to Love star shared when she announced Kenna's birth.