In Memory of a True Talent: 8 of Christina Grimmie's Best YouTube Covers

Christina Grimmie may have made it to the final three on The Voice before tragically dying at the hands of a deranged fan in June 2016, but the majority of her fans will forever remember the 22-year-old as a YouTube sensation who blew viewers away with her breathtaking song covers years before finding fame on the NBC singing competition, where she served as Adam Levine‘s mentee.

With the death of Grimmie’s mother from breast cancer over the weekend, fans are rediscovering the singer’s music.

In honor of Grimmie’s life and talent, we’ve rounded up her most memorable covers – from Adele to Justin Bieber – that showed the star’s range as an artist as well as her undeniable charisma.

‘Hello’ – Adele

‘Focus’ – Ariana Grande

‘What Do You Mean’ – Justin Bieber

‘Elastic Heart’ – Sia

‘Do I Wanna Know’ – Arctic Monkeys

‘Locked Out of Heaven’ – Bruno Mars

‘Stereo Hearts’ – Gym Class Heroes ft. Adam Levine

‘Stay’ – Rihanna

And a Bonus Original Performance: ‘I Need a Hero’

The star performed the song at the Humane Society Gala in 2015.