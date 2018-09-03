Christina Grimmie's Mother Tina Dies of Cancer Two Years After Singer Was Killed

Two years after her daughter Christina‘s tragic and sudden death, Tina Grimmie’s mother has died of breast cancer.

“We are saddened to announce the loss of our beloved Tina, also affectionately known as ‘Mama Grimmie’ to the millions of fans of Christina Grimmie around the world. She will be missed immensely,” the Grimmie family said in a statement shared on social media Sunday.

“Tina fought a courageous and brave battle with cancer for many years, even until her final hours with family by her side,” the statement continued. “While this is a bittersweet moment for us as a family, particularly after losing Christina two years ago, we rejoice at the thought that Tina and Christina are united once again in the presence of our Lord and Savior.”

On June 10, 2016, Christina was shot after performing as the opening act for Before You Exit at The Plaza Live venue near downtown Orlando. Grimmie’s brother Marcus heroically tackled her assailant Kevin James Loibl to the ground, before the latter turned the gun on himself. The singer was 22.

“Tina Grimmie was a powerful and shining example of motherhood, being an amazing wife while giving love and encouragement to others. Her laugh, energy, passion and joyful spirit will eternally be a part of all of us,” the statement added.

In October 2014, Christina, who rose to fame on YouTube and later starred on season 6 of The Voice, revealed that her mother had survived breast cancer four times.

“My mom has had breast cancer four times, now. And she just got put back on chemo again,” she told AXS at the time.

After Christina’s death, the Christina Grimmie Foundation was created to support families who have lost a loved one to gun violence or have a member diagnosed with breast cancer.

In lieu of flowers, the Grimmie family asks that donations be made to the Christina Grimmie Foundation in Tina’s honor.

Tina is survived by her husband Bud and son Marcus.