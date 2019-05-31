Christina Aguilera Reveals the Advice She’d Give Her Younger Self 20 Years After Her Debut Album

Christina Aguilera has faced plenty of adversity over her decades in showbiz, but the singer has no regrets when she looks back on her journey to pop superstardom.

“Looking back [to my teenage self], I would just say trust yourself. Trust yourself,” the star, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively about words of wisdom she would give her younger self. “Even in your insecurities and your moments of feeling lost, those are all gonna lead you to the place that you need to be.”

Aguilera — who released her self-titled debut album in August of 1999 — would also encourage her teenage self to embrace her emotions.

“Feel how you need to feel in the moment, don’t be ashamed of it and know that no matter what you’re going through, those are the things that shape you to be great,” she adds. “Use those to your benefit creatively and also as a human.”

Christina Aguilera in 1999

In her new Planet Hollywood residency, The Xperience, the star is also urging her fans to unveil their true selves. “That’s what the show is interpreting as well: freedom,” she says.

With her new show coming up, Aguilera is feeling more artistically fulfilled than ever — and able to take stock of everything she’s accomplished over the years.

“It’s amazing and such a blessing to look back on an amazing career,” says Aguilera, who’s a doting mom to her 11-year-old son Max and 4-year-old daughter Summer. “Even when I look at old pictures and everything from tour, it’s incredible to be in this position now.”

“Sometimes I wish I would’ve savored a moment more. It looked so special and magical, but now looking back as a mother of two, I can appreciate the moment from a wider perspective,” she says. “It’s a beautiful time in my life.”