Christina Aguilera Wasn’t Upset Britney Spears Got All the Headlines After Their Madonna Kiss

Everybody remembers the infamous kiss Britney Spears and Madonna shared at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, but not everybody remembers that Christina Aguilera was there too.

During an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, the television host asked Aguilera, 37, if she felt bothered that her role in the performance didn’t get the same kind of press, even though she also locked lips with the “Like a Virgin” singer.

“It was weird,” Aguilera, who recently kicked off her Liberation Tour, admitted. “And you know why they cut it? The cut away to get Justin [Timberlake]’s reaction.”

Although Spears and Timberlake had already ended their relationship by the time the VMAs rolled around that year, the split was still fresh and everybody was curious to see how he would respond to the steamy show.

“I saw the newspaper the next day and it was like, ‘Oh — well I guess I got left out of that one,’ ” she added.

Britney Spears and Madonna Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

However, while some may have been bothered by the oversight, Aguilera says she didn’t mind.

“I mean everything happened so quickly back then and everything was in a whirlwind,” she explained. “But I had my own performance that night. It was “Fighter” and it was with Dave Navarro. It was a kickass performance. So I was okay with that,” the “Acceleration” singer shared.

“She can have her kiss, it’s okay,” she added.

Christina Aguilera and Andy Cohen Santiago Felipe/Getty

Andy Cohen and Christina Aguilera Santiago Felipe/Getty

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Feels ‘Fulfilled and Alive’ After First Tour Stop in 10 Years

Cohen also asked Aguilera if she was still close with any of her fellow famous former Mickey Mouse Club costars, which includes Timberlake, Spears, Ryan Gosling, and Keri Russell.

“I guess at this point, I don’t really keep in touch with any of them right now,” she shared, adding that she was very close with Timberlake during their joint Justified and Stripped tour in 2003.

T. J. Fantini, Tate Lynche, Ryan Gosling, Nikki Deloach, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Justin Timberlake Everett

However there is one of her former costars that Aguilera would like to reconnect with.

“I would love to reconnect somehow and have a tea date or something with Britney,” she admitted.

Continuing, she remarked, “I don’t know, I think that would be really fun after all these years, both being mamma bears now.”

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera SUZANNE PLUNKETT/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Christina Aguilera & Lil’ Kim Reunite for ‘Lady Marmalade’ at Concert Attended by the Clintons

On Sept. 25, Aguilera took the stage at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida for the first stop of her Liberation Tour, named after her latest album — her first since 2012’s Lotus.

“What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!),” Aguilera wrote on Instagram afterwards, captioning a gallery of photos from the tour. “[It] felt like coming HOME again!!”

“Thanks to all of you in Florida for your beautiful energy,’ she added. “I feel fulfilled and alive and cannot wait to see you Fighters in New Jersey on Friday. #LiberationTour.”