Christina Aguilera Gives 'Intimate' Look Into Her Life in New TIME Studios Documentary

The documentary will contain never-before-seen footage of the star as she rose to fame and her life now as a mother and entertainer

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on November 10, 2022 07:15 PM
Christina Aguilera
Photo: Zoe Rain

Christina Aguilera is giving people the opportunity to learn more about her life story.

The five-time Grammy winner, 41, has partnered with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to release a documentary that will cover her rise to fame and personal life behind closed doors.

The film promises to give an "intimate" look into who Aguilera is professionally and personally and will include her own reflections on growing up in the industry as a Disney star to becoming a pop music icon and mother "fighting for creative freedom and gender equality."

"Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told," said Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios' Documentary Co-Head.

The project will be directed by Ting Poo, who directed the 2021 Amazon Prime documentary Val, which focused on the life of film actor Val Kilmer.

Ting Poo
Documentary Director Ting Poo. Chris Loupos

The documentary will combine behind-the-scenes footage from her personal archive and new recordings of Aguilera shot over the past 18 months following her life during her recent travels and performances.

"Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world," Poo said. "I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire."

Roc Nation's EVP of TV and Film Lori York said, "Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We're proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project."

This is the second time that Roc Nation and Time Studios are partnering up for a documentary. In March, they announced that they would release a multi-series documentary on recording artist and rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

The news of the documentary comes a few months after Aguilera released a Spanish-language EP La Tormenta in May and La Fuerza in January, and went on a European promotional tour of her new songs.

She released the final part of her trilogy, EP La Luz in September and spoke to Billboard about what the song – and final part of the Spanish-language EP trilogy – meant to her.

"My point and my purpose is to tell a story that others can relate to and feel empowered by and find forgiveness for themselves and those that have hurt us," Aguilera said. "I think that's a really important thing we all have to go through. This was my effort in putting the puzzle together."

