Christina Aguilera Thanks Lady Gaga for 'Doing the Right Thing' by Speaking Out Against R. Kelly

Christina Aguilera has Lady Gaga’s back.

After the “Shallow” singer apologized earlier this week for collaborating with R. Kelly on their 2013 duet “Do What U Want (with My Body)” and vowed to have it removed from iTunes and all streaming services in wake of his abuse allegations, Aguilera — who recorded a remix of the song with Gaga and performed it with her during The Voice finale in 2013 — voiced her support for Gaga on Instagram on Friday and said she did the “right thing.”

“Cool to see the version of this song I did with @ladygaga on the charts again — this is a reminder of women sticking together— and not letting a man take ownership of a great song/ moment…And if anything the message of this song remains that although you may have had my body, you will never have my heart, my voice my life or my mind,” Aguilera, 38, shared, along with photos from their 2013 performance.

“Being a survivor of past predators myself, these lines spoke to me, which is why I did the song,” she continued. “I embrace all survivors of sexual and domestic violence and abuse holding a special place in my heart, and you @ladygaga, for doing the right thing! 💜”

Gaga, 32, and Aguilera’s version of the song is currently the only one available for purchase on iTunes.

Kelly, 52, has recently come under intense scrutiny in the wake of the Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly, that features interviews with women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse women and young girls.

In the post shared to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Gaga wrote: “I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible.”

Lady Gaga and R. Kelly Kevin Mazur/AMA2013/WireImage

Gaga, who was sexually assaulted at age 19, went on to explain that the controversial song came during a challenging time in her life.

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life,” she explained of her collaboration with Kelly.

“The song is called ‘Do What U Want (With My Body)’, I think it’s clear how explicitly twisted my thinking was at the time,” Gaga added.

“If I could go back and have a talk with my younger self I’d tell her to go through the therapy I have since then, so that I could understand the confused post-traumatic state that I was in — or if therapy was not available to me or anyone in my situation — to seek help, and speak as openly and honestly as possible about what we’ve been through,” she explained.

“I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault.”

“I have demonstrated stance on this issue and others many times throughout my career. I share this not to make excuses for myself, but to explain. Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels. But I do know how I feel now,” Gaga said, before revealing how she planned to move forward.