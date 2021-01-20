Christina Aguilera Strikes a Sultry Pose in Just a Towel for Bathtub Photos: 'Self Love All 2021'

Christina Aguilera has vowed to love herself all year.

The Beautiful singer, 40, shared gorgeous Polaroid photos of herself on Instagram on Tuesday.

Aguilera wore only a towel as she posed in a bathtub. The Stripped singer's bath time look included a glam black eyeliner, pink glittery eye shadow and her signature bright red lipstick.

"Hope you're taking care of yourself ❤️ Self love all 2021 😘," she wrote.

The Voice coach did some major reflecting at the end of 2020 and expressed her excitement for the year to come in a PEOPLE exclusive interview clip ahead of Amazon Prime Video's comedy special Yearly Departed.

"[2020] has been too much for everybody," Aguilera said in the clip. "Let's part with it, let's make our peace and move on ... I'm very excited to shed old skins, depart from old ways. I think we've all taken a second and reflected on what's serving us [and] what's not so we can move forward in our future and try to get over 2020 on many levels."

She continued, "All the moments I got to pause and reflect and stop the clock to embrace all of the positives and look at maybe what doesn't feel good and what doesn't serve you and make changes for the better. I hope to bring that positivity to the next year but hopefully with everything aligning in the world on a more positive, hopeful note."

The Reflections singer also gushed about all the "quality family time" she was able to have in 2020 with her longtime partner, Matthew Rutler, their daughter Summer Rain, 6, and her son Max Liron, 12 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman).