On Friday, the songstress released "Pa Mis Muchachas" featuring Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole — her first Spanish single in over two decades

Christina Aguilera Says 'This Is Me on My Own Journey of Life' as She Drops Spanish Single

Christina Aguilera is diving deep into her Latina roots.

On Friday, Xtina released "Pa Mis Muchachas," (For MY Girls) the singer's comeback Spanish single featuring Nathy Peluso, Becky G and Nicki Nicole as the first taste of her upcoming Spanish album.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It can be intimidating and scary to put yourself out there in a way you know will be challenging. I don't write in Spanish the way I do in English, but I know my heart," Aguilera, 40, told Billboard about the track. "It's a layered journey I've been on but now having kids of my own, I want them to see that mommy doesn't know everything. I'm still learning too and I'm not going to back down from something I'm truly passionate about because I'm scared or I'm afraid what people will think."

"This is me being me on my own journey of life. I could cry about it," she added. "It means a lot to me."

christina aguilera Credit: David Black

During her Billboard interview, Aguilera shared that the song — which is a guaracha, a Cuban genre — is meant to be an "homage to women" and help highlight Latin women as the "strength of a family, the backbone."

"In the song we mention that I'm a woman that is strong because I was raised by a woman that was strong and so was she before that," Aguilera said. "It's something that gets passed down by generations. I chose Nathy, Becky and Nicki because of the strength they exude."

The songstress explained that she met Peluso in Miami and was "blown away by her artistry" and the way she "incorporates rap and singing into her style."

"Nicki is a young, amazing talent coming up in the business," she said. "And Becky, I mean, she's so strong as well. I really wanted to gather these females who represent such strength."

RELATED VIDEO: Christina Aguilera Still Feels a 'Heavy Amount of Guilt' Looking at Her Career as a Child Star

Aguilera said she wanted to avoid going "the direct reggaetón route out the gate" and instead wanted to embrace a different sound.

"I wanted to embrace this as a body of work and you'll see different elements and sounds that will be gradually released well into 2022," she said. "We did it in a matter of having three different chapters and eventually you'll see it go into my love for Chavela Vargas and being completely inspired by her rawness."

christina aguilera Credit: David Black

Over the summer, the songstress told PEOPLE that working on her album had actually "reinspired" her "all over again."

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years. I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," she said then "I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude."

Teasing the LP, Aguilera explained that the songs will "dive deeper into my roots" as she'll explore Latin music while keeping "a lot of classic styles and paying tribute to the roots and history of music."