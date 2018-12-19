Christina Aguilera Gets 'Dirrty' for 38th Birthday as She Poses for Risqué Photo with Fiancé

Christina Aguilera rang in her birthday in a raunchy way.

On his Instagram Story, Aguilera’s fiancé Matthew Rutler, 32, shared a NSFW snapshot from the singer’s 38th birthday party. In the picture, Rutler, who wears a lime Grinch onesie, tips his cowboy hat as Aguilera, who dons a sparkly Santa hat and fluffy white ensemble, mimes oral sex in front of him.

The photo is framed by a border that proclaimed “MERRY XMAS” and “XTINAS BDAY BASH.”

In two more SFW pictures on his Instagram Story, Rutler offered a peek at a hall filled with balloons and party-goers and showed off a photo he took with his buddies in colorful holiday clothing.

Matthew Rutler and Christina Aguilera
Matt Rutler/Instagram

Aguilera announced on Valentine’s Day in 2014 that Rutler had popped the question. Aguilera, who has 10-year-old son Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, shares 4-year-old daughter Summer Rain with Rutler.

Aguilera has had her fair share of big birthday moments.

In 2008, Aguilera threw a Clockwork Orange-themed party at the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills. Two years later, Aguilera and Rutler jetted to the French Alps for a getaway as she turned 30.

In 2016, Kylie Jenner dressed up as early-2000s Aguilera, posting on Snapchat, “When XTINA wants u to dress as XTINA for her bday you do it !!!” The next year, Aguilera and her pals played Twister with a hilarious board that had the Real Housewives of New York City cast’s faces on it.

Aguilera had a lot to celebrate at her party this year: She was nominated for two Grammys earlier in December (best pop duo/group performance for “Fall in Line” featuring Demi Lovato and best rap/sung performance for “Like I Do” featuring Goldlink), and she is gearing up to headline Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square.

