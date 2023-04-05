Christina Aguilera Reveals the Wildest Places She's Had Sex — Including 'Bent Over' the Soundboard

"I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations," the singer-songwriter told Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper

By
Published on April 5, 2023 02:35 PM
Christina Aguilera Shares Tips and Tricks for Oral Sex
Christina Aguilera. Photo: Call Her Daddy

Christina Aguilera isn't afraid to get into the nitty-gritty when it comes to her sex life.

On Wednesday, the Stripped songstress appeared on an episode of Call Her Daddy and got real with fans about her sexuality — including the wildest places she's had sex.

When host Alex Cooper asked what her top three sex positions were, Aguilera, 42, replied that it "depends on the mood."

"Sometimes it's nice early in the morning on your side and from behind — there's spooning involved," she said, adding that she also enjoys "doggy [style] in the shower."

Aguilera then said it's great to "use your imagination" and get creative with her partner, longtime fiancé Matthew Rutler.

"There's the studio soundboard. I've been bent over it a couple times. It's fun," the singer-songwriter said. "A plane can be fun, we've definitely hid some stuff under the blanket. I can't believe we didn't get caught so many times in so many situations."

Christina Aguilera Shares Tips and Tricks for Oral Sex
Christina Aguilera. Call Her Daddy

Elsewhere in the interview, Aguilera revealed that her favorite part of sex is "getting off" because she loves "intimacy."

"Sex is fun and knowing your body is so important. You are only going to know your body when you spend time with yourself first — so you even know what to ask for from your partner or what you like," she said.

After Cooper asked what she's "best" at, Aguilera was quick to tout her oral sex skills: "Hands down ... I enjoy it," she replied. "I hear some women don't like it but I don't know man... it's a turn-on."

"Sexuality is a very specific thing so like what one guy might like, another one doesn't," the "Beautiful" singer said. "There's a lot of different levels, that's why it's really important to be with a partner where you can really explore."

Christina Aguilera Shares Tips and Tricks for Oral Sex
Alex Cooper and Christina Aguilera. Call Her Daddy

Listen to the full episode, where Aguilera also revisits her childhood and early career as she opens up about feeling empowered to create a safe space for female sexuality, here.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-winner spoke to PEOPLE about breaking the stigma around sexual wellness as co-founder and chief brand advisor for sexual wellness brand Playground.

"This is a very natural progression for me personally," Aguilera said. "[I hope to] inspire other women to feel comfortable with talking about their experiences and owning their body and their sexuality and what that means to them, because every woman is different."

"I've gotten to know my vagina well over the last 42 years. And literally there are pleasure points that keep opening up as you get older," she added. "And that's something that I've really noticed. There's four different places that I can orgasm from around my vagina, and that is the truth."

Related Articles
NEW YOIRK, NEW YORK--OCTOBER 10: Rozanda Thomas aka Chilli of the R & B group TLC appears in a portrait taken on October 10, 1992 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images); Mathew Lawrence (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage for BWR Public Relations)
TLC's Rozonda 'Chilli' Thomas Says Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Is 'Perfect for Me' [Exclusive]
Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Jokes That She Wants to 'Kick' Blake Shelton Out 'The Voice' Door: 'Mixed Feelings'
Angela Aguilar
Ángela Aguilar on Finding Happiness in Solitude and Keeping Traditions Alive (Exclusive)
TobyMac - Cornerstone [Feat. Zach Williams]
TobyMac Shares Moving New Music Video for 'Milestone' Single 'Cornerstone' (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
Caroline Polachek on Dedicating Her Song 'I Believe' About 'Immortality' to the Late SOPHIE (Exclusive)
May Pang, John Lennon
John Lennon's Ex May Pang Reveals She Cried the First Time They Had Sex: 'Where Was It Going to Lead?' (Exclusive)
kelly clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Teases Breakup Song with Lyrics: 'Someone's Gonna Show You How a Heart Can Be Used'
jayz-beyonce-1
Look Back at Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Wedding Day as the Couple Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage
Drake Samples Kim Kardashian's Voice in New Song About Kanye
Drake Teases New Song with Kim Kardashian Sample Talking About Divorce from Kanye West
KAYA STEWART, DAVE STEWART
Eurythmics Star Dave Stewart's Daughter Kaya Quits 'American Idol' After Getting Sick During Hollywood Week
Stars Pay Tribute Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie
Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie Cause of Death Revealed as Stroke and Metastasized Cancer
Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun at the star ceremony where Avril Lavigne is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Mod Sun Tells Fans at L.A. Show They 'Saved My Life' Amid Avril Lavigne Breakup
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
Taylor Swift Gifts '22' Hat to Dancer After Arlington Community Raises Over $1000 for His Floor Seat
Japanese musician, composer and member of the jury Ryuichi Sakamoto attends the closing ceremony during the 68th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Berlinale Palast on February 24, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.
Oscar-Winning Composer Ryuichi Sakamoto Dead of Cancer at 71: 'Art Is Long, Life Is Short'
775241678SD004_Charity_Bomb
Brittany Furlan Jokes Her 'Vagina Was Normal' Before She Wed Tommy Lee: 'I Should Be Doing Sit-Down Comedy'
Honoree Seymour Stein attends the Icon Award Ceremony during the CBGB Music & Film Festival 2013 at The Bowery Hotel on October 8, 2013 in New York City.
Seymour Stein, Record Executive Who Signed Madonna, The Cure and Talking Heads, Dead at 80