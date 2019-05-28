Christina Aguilera's New Vegas Residency Is a 'Safe Space' for Fans to Discover Their True Selves

Christina Aguilera has never shied away from speaking her truth, and now she’s encouraging her fans to do the same at her new Planet Hollywood residency show The Xperience.

“It’s truly a five-sensory experience. There are certain things you can touch throughout the show and things that come from the ceiling,” the singer, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I don’t want to give too much away, but we wanted to truly give an experience that is really involved so you can completely feel it.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

A fan of Vegas’ striking Cirque du Soleil shows, Aguilera says she similarly wants to take her fans on a journey during her residency show, which debuts Friday at the Zappos Theater.

Christina Aguilera Zoey Grossman

RELATED: Christina Aguilera Confirms New Las Vegas Residency: ‘I’m So Excited for This Xperience!’

“What I really wanted to do is not just give a concert, but truly offer an opportunity for people to take off their masks,” she says. “We all wear masks on some level, so are you gonna take one off tonight, or are you gonna put one on and be someone else? Hopefully this inspires all the senses to recharge and allows people to feel their inner child.”

For much more on Christina Aguilera’s new residency show, motherhood and 20 years of pop superstardom, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

Sharing that her show is “dramatic and fun,” Aguilera says she’s going to use Vegas as her “playground” to also tap into her own artistry.

Christina Aguilera residency poster

“I’m inviting people on this gigantic carousel with me and giving people a safe space, providing a sense of freedom and a sense of themselves,” she says. “I always say, if it was my last day on Earth, I would be so happy just coming off a stage and knowing I hopefully inspired someone else to get on that stage, or maybe someone who’s not happy in their lives or needs a change.”