"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years," Aguilera tells PEOPLE as she announces her collaboration with SweeTARTS

Christina Aguilera Says She's 'Re-Inspired by Music All Over Again' as She Works on Latin Album

Xtina is tapping into her Latina roots once again!

Speaking to PEOPLE as she announces her new collaboration with SweeTARTS (in true "Candyman" fashion!), Christina Aguilera opened up about the inspiring process behind her upcoming LP, her second Spanish album more than two decades after Mi Reflejo.

"This album is a coming-full-circle moment for me. It's been something I've wanted to do for so many years, and given the opportunity right now, I have an amazing team behind me that's so supportive," the 40-year-old tells PEOPLE. "I've been in music for a really long time, but there's nothing like being around Latin musicians and artists, the energy they bring to the table, the love and the passion they just bring and exude."

"I actually am reinspired by music all over again, making this album," she adds.

Teasing the forthcoming LP, Aguilera explained that the songs will "dive deeper into my roots" as she'll explore Latin music while keeping "a lot of classic styles and paying tribute to the roots and history of music."

"You'll see a lot of those influences in this record as well as, fresh-sounding music," she clarifies.

The record will serve as the singer's first full-length Spanish album since 2000's Mi Reflejo.

When I listened to my first Spanish record, I love it and I'm thankful for it, I won a Latin Grammy with it and I'm so thankful, but I listen to the record now 20 years later and I'm like, 'Oh, cute, that was baby Christina!'" she says. "It was like her voice before it's fully matured and so now things are a lot deeper in context and vocal capabilities that I'm using now, having had all the experience in the business that I have, so it definitely is tapping into new things for me, and with such a level of deeper respect and appreciation for where I'm at now as a grown woman."

"I'm singing with deeper passion and love and respect and experience than I ever have before," she adds.

The new interview with Aguilera comes as the singer announced a collaboration with SweeTARTS for an online music mixer (titled SweetBEATS Mixer) and the opportunity to have a studio session with the songstress. For Aguilera, it's a collab that just makes sense.

"It's perfect. It's combining candy and music, two of my favorite things in the whole world," she says of the collaboration. "I'm very festive, I love holidays and using candy for Halloween, Christmas, filling piñatas, for birthdays, I love throwing parties."

"It's in my history, it's in my blood to join the two together: 'Candyman,'" she says of her iconic song. "It's just a perfect collab."