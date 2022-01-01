Christina Aguilera Reflects on Her Incredible 2021: 'This Has Been a Year FULL of Celebration!'

"From returning to Latin music…to reimagining my catalog with the LA Phil…to being honored with the Music Icon Award…this has been a year FULL of celebration!" the singer wrote on Instagram

Christina Aguilera certainly had a great year!

As 2021 came to a close, the 41-year-old singer took a moment on New Year's Eve to reflect on all the things she accomplished over the last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What an incredible year it's been - Thank you 2021 ✨," she captioned an Instagram video that documented her past 12 months in pictures and clips.

She continued, "This has been a year full of love, excitement & new adventures. 🥰 I feel so grateful to be able to share the many sides of myself with you all. From returning to Latin music…to reimagining my catalog with the LA Phil…to being honored with the Music Icon Award…this has been a year FULL of celebration!"

Aguilera is also mom to 13-year-old son Max Bratman, whom she shares with ex Jordan Bratman.

Thanking her family, friends, team, and "Fighters" for supporting her "through it all," the "Pa Mis Muchachas" musician promised she has even more exciting things in store for 2022.

"This year has brought so many inspiring collaborators into my life & incredible opportunities my way, and I am SO ready for what's next," she concluded. "2022… Here we go! ❤️."

Christina Aguilera Credit: Christina Aguilera/instagram

Back in September, Aguilera opened up to PEOPLE about how excited she was to release her upcoming LP, which will mark her second Spanish album more than two decades after Mi Reflejo.

"We had so much material, we're going to release it in six song segments episodically throughout the next year, because it really tells a story and it takes you on this journey and adventure, experiencing different pieces of my past. This is an illustration of my roots," she said at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Christina Aguilera Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty