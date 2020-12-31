"Let's make our peace and move on," Christina Aguilera says of the New Year in a PEOPLE exclusive clip

Christina Aguilera Is Ready to Leave 'All the Drama' of 2020 Behind: 'Out with the Old'

If Christina Aguilera had to deliver a eulogy for the year 2020, she says it'd be simple: "Out with the old, in with the new."

In a PEOPLE exclusive interview clip, the star — who closed out Amazon Prime Video's comedy special Yearly Departed with a surprise "In Memoriam" performance on Wednesday night — bids adieu to "all the drama" of this rollercoaster year and looks ahead to a better 2021.

"[2020] has been too much for everybody," Aguilera says in the clip. "Let's part with it, let's make our peace and move on ... I'm very excited to shed old skins, depart from old ways. I think we've all taken a second and reflected on what's serving us [and] what's not so we can move forward in our future and try to get over 2020 on many levels."

Aguilera, 40, says a silver lining of the coronavirus stay-at-home orders has been "quality family time" with her longtime partner, Matthew Rutler, their daughter Summer Rain, 6, and her son Max Liron, 12 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Bratman).

"I'd been on the road for a year prior between Europe and Vegas, so it was nice for me to take a reflective pause and a moment and take everything in on a personal level as a mom, as an artist and be able to dig in creatively and make positive changes for my future," she says. "I think we can all try and say that in our own personal situations in our lives."

When "everything paused and stopped for a moment," Aguilera says "it was a breath of fresh air" to get "that quality time in with the kids" and not have "to be on the road as much [with] travel between different countries."

"It had been a lot the year prior, so [I'll be] remembering those amazing moments with my kids and the family time," she says. "All the moments I got to pause and reflect and stop the clock to embrace all of the positives and look at maybe what doesn't feel good and what doesn't serve you and make changes for the better. I hope to bring that positivity to the next year but hopefully with everything aligning in the world on a more positive, hopeful note."

Another positive for Aguilera this year? Learning how to work Zoom.

"I learned how to get on Zoom calls and make that happen," she says with a laugh. "I'm a gamer, so I'm good with certain tech as far as certain gaming and Nintendo and all that stuff, but as a tech person in that world, I was in over my head."

"People are still trying to tell me how to learn to do it," she adds. "There's a whole thing to it. It's a lot of fuss, but that has been a little bit of a positive, everybody getting in those square boxes together and saying 'What the F?' We're all in it together."

Aguilera ended the year on a high note with her role in Yearly Departed, which featured a lineup of all-female comedians delivering eulogies for everything we've "lost" in the year 2020, from casual sex to beige Band-Aids and everything in between.

"When I first got the call to be a part of this project, all I heard was all-female comedy special with an all-female, powerful group of women behind the scenes and in front of the camera," Aguilera says. "Rachel [Brosnahan] heading it up as executive producer, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman ... I mean, these are names that make me feel good and laugh, so how could I not say yes to this incredible project? I'm super excited about it and to be a part of such an amazing team of women."

In addition to Brosnahan, Haddish and Silverman, the special also featured Ziwe, Patti Harrison, Natasha Leggero and Natasha Rothwell in its lineup. 2 Dope Queens' Phoebe Robinson served as host.

After a tough year, Aguilera thinks we all could use "a good laugh right now."