The couple brought snow to L.A. to celebrate the holiday

Christina Aguilera Shares 'Stay Home' Christmas Photos by the Pool with Matthew Rutler and Kids

A holiday spent in the pool is a holiday well-spent!

On Monday, Christina Aguilera shared a carousel of photos of how she spent Christmas accompanied by her longtime partner Matthew Rutler and her two kids.

"holiday photo dump - stay home edition ❤️🏡🌴❄️🎅🏼," the 40-year-old captioned the set of photos.

Several photos showed the pair — Aguilera sporting a Minnie Mouse Santa hat and Rutler, 35, wearing a white beard and elf ears — lounging in their pool. Another video captured Rutler as he sprayed artificial snow onto their backyard. (And their pups loved it.)

"This is how we get snow in L.A," Aguilera says in the video.

In another photo, the two hold up champagne glasses as their dogs surround them in the snow for the perfect posed shot.

The carousel also featured Aguilera's kids — Summer Rain, 6, and Max Liron, 12 — in an adorable way.

In one snapshot, Summer takes a cozy nap on Christmas night as she's surrounded by a number of unwrapped gifts — including the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality gear and a Crayola Ultimate Lightboard. The photo is followed by a sweet picture of the "Beautiful" singer hugging Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

The holiday celebrations come just days after Aguilera celebrated her 40th birthday.

"Comin for you 40!" she captioned a video of herself strutting to Megan Thee Stallion's "Body."

Aguilera and Rutler got engaged back in 2014 during Valentine's Day, several years after meeting on the set of Burlesque. Before Rutler, Aguilera was married to Bratman from 2005 to 2011.

As she and her ex-husband celebrated their son Max's 12th birthday earlier this year, she referred to how they're able to co-parent their son.