WATCH: Christina Aguilera Gives Fans a Peek at Her First Tour in More Than a Decade

Christina Aguilera is ready to “Accelerate” into her first tour in over a decade.

In an exclusive video, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer, 37, takes PEOPLE backstage as she prepares for her Liberation Tour, which kicks off Sept. 25 in Hollywood, Florida.

In one shot, the former The Voice coach sits and looks into the distance nervously. This is the singer’s first time going on tour since 2008 — and she says she is “thrilled” to get back on stage.

“I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing,” she told PEOPLE this summer. “It’s what I’ve been needing for so long. I don’t really have any expectations.”

In the exclusive video, the songstress is seen practicing both sensual and emotional choreography alongside multiple male and female dancers, in what looks like will be spectacle to watch during her tour.

This week, the singer shared that she was adding the “finishing touches” to her tour, posting a photo of her getting her makeup done on Instagram.

Aguilera also told PEOPLE this summer that along with her dancers, her adorable daughter Summer Rain, 4, will be joining her on tour.

“She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” said the “Beautiful” singer of Summer. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

It was the birth of her daughter and her son Max Liron, 10, who encouraged Aguilera to take a small break from making music and coaching on The Voice so she could “have a stable, one-place, rooted environment for my kids.”

“But with any artist, that will run its course and feel stagnant. I was like, ‘Man, I won’t be of service to anyone if I don’t get back to who I am and what I love to do,’” the “Sick of Sittin” singer shared. “I said, ‘Mama’s got to hit the road again!’”

The behind-the-scenes video ends with Aguilera faintly asking her fans to “remember.” And how can fans not remember the five-time Grammy award winner’s most iconic songs and performances?

The Liberation Tour in the North America begins Sept. 25 and is set to end on Nov. 13. Fans can access tickets through Aguilera’s site.