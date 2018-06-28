Christina Aguilera Reminds Fans to 'Exhale & Love Yourself' in Sultry Nude Bathtub Photo

Christina Aguilera is baring (almost) everything.

The “Fall in Line” singer, 37, shared a sultry photo of herself in a bathtub filled with bubbles while she covered her breasts and leaned her head back with a smile on her face.

“Don’t forget to exhale & love yourself ♥🌹☁,” she captioned the photo.

The mom of two recently released her first album in six years, Liberation, and is gearing up to head back on the road for the first time in over a decade.

The superstar told PEOPLE earlier this month that she was “thrilled” to be touring again.

“I feel like a new artist again, which is so refreshing. It’s what I’ve been needing for so long,” Aguilera said. “I don’t really have any expectations.”

Though Aguilera’s last record Lotus came out in 2012, the star hasn’t headlined a tour in over a decade. And she says that was for one good reason.

“My kids always come first,” she explained of daughter Summer Rain, 3½, with fiancé Matt Rutler, and her 10-year-old son Max Liron with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Christina Aguilera and her family Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Now, as she prepares to tour for Liberation this fall, the star admitted, “It’s scary. I wasn’t a mom that last time I went out on a tour.”

But she’ll be in good company this time around. While her son will mostly stay back home with his dad in Los Angeles (“He can do his school and be focused”), Aguilera will have one piece of precious cargo with her.

“My daughter, on the other hand, is going to be 4. She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” says Aguilera. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”

The singer explains, “I’m going to try to make it as cushy and comfortable for her as possible because if she’s not comfortable, I’m not.”