Christina Aguilera Postpones Second Tour Date After Losing Voice: 'It's Killing Me'

Christina Aguilera was forced to postpone a second concert date on her Liberation Tour due to illness.

The powerhouse singer, who is back on the road for the first time in 10 years, was forced to postpone Saturday’s show at the Fox Theatre in Detroit — telling fans the sad news on her Instagram Stories.

Previously, Aguilera missed Thursday’s show at the Casino Rama in Orillia, Ontario because she lost her voice. Medical professionals have urged her to stay off the stage until she is healed.

“It pains me to say I have been doing all I possibly can to speed recovery and I’m so much closer, but on my doctor’s orders I’m unable to perform the show tonight in Detroit,” Aguilera, 37, wrote Saturday in her message to fans.

She promised she would be making up the dates, explaining, “I am in LOVE with this show and performing it for all of you every night so it’s killing me to have to take a pause, but trust I WILL be coming back to make them up stronger & better than ever.”

“I owe it to my fighters to give you 100 percent for EVERY show,” Aguilera added. “You have my word that it will be worth the wait.”

Aguilera’s Liberation Tour launched in Florida in late September.

“What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!),” Aguilera wrote on Instagram afterwards, captioning a gallery of photos from the tour. “[It] felt like coming HOME again!!”

“Thanks to all of you in Florida for your beautiful energy,” she added. “I feel fulfilled and alive and cannot wait to see you Fighters in New Jersey on Friday. #LiberationTour.”

Since then, the Grammy winner has made stops in Maryland, Connecticut, Boston and New York City — where she played two sold-out nights at the famed Radio City Music Hall.

Her setlist includes many songs from her new album Liberation, including “Fall in Line,” “Maria” and “Accelerate.” There are also old favorites like “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Genie in a Bottle,” “Can’t Hold Us Down,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come on Over (All I Want Is You).”

Liberation was Aguilera’s first new studio album since 2012’s Lotus. Though she hasn’t put out a full LP since then, there have been singles, like A Great Big World‘s “Say Something,” a remixed version of Lady Gaga‘s 2014 single “Do What U Want,” and “Change” — a song she dedicated to the late Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Of course, in her time away from music, Aguilera has remained busy in her personal life. In 2014, she got engaged to fiancé Matthew Rutler. The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Summer Rain. Aguilera also has a 10-year-old son Max Liron from her first marriage to ex Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera told PEOPLE this summer that along with her dancers, Summer will be joining her on tour.

“She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum said of her only daughter. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”