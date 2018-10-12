Christina Aguilera Postpones Concert Date After Losing Voice on First Tour in 10 Years

Christina Aguilera‘s signature voice was nowhere to be found in Orillia, Ontario on Thursday.

The powerhouse singer, who is back on the road for the first time in 10 years, had to miss her Liberation Tour stop at the Casino Rama due to a bout of laryngitis.

“It aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice,” Aguilera, 37, wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Per doctor’s order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap and will be unable to sing my heart out and perform for you at tonight’s show in Orilla, Onterio.”

“I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour,’ she added. “I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon. Until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest.”

Christina Aguilera/Instagram

Aguilera’s Liberation tour launched in Florida in late September.

“What an amazing warm welcome back to the stage after 10 years (too many!),” Aguilera wrote on Instagram afterwards, captioning a gallery of photos from the tour. “[It] felt like coming HOME again!!”

“Thanks to all of you in Florida for your beautiful energy,’ she added. “I feel fulfilled and alive and cannot wait to see you Fighters in New Jersey on Friday. #LiberationTour.”

Christina Aguilera Kevin Mazur/Getty

Since then, the Grammy winner has made stops in Maryland, Connecticut, Boston, and New York City — where she played two sold-out nights at the famed Radio City Music Hall.

Her setlist includes many songs from her new album Liberation, including “Fall in Line,” “Maria” and “Accelerate.” There’s also old favorites like “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” “Ain’t No Other Man,” “Genie in a Bottle,” “Can’t Hold Us Down,” “What a Girl Wants” and “Come on Over (All I Want Is You).”

Liberation was Aguilera’s first new studio album since 2012’s Lotus. Though she hasn’t put out a full LP since then, there have been singles, like A Great Big World‘s “Say Something,” a remixed version of Lady Gaga‘s 2014 single “Do What U Want,” and “Change” — a song she dedicated to the late Christina Grimmie and the victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting.

Of course, in her time away from music, Aguilera has remained busy in her personal life. In 2014, she got engaged to fiancé Matthew Rutler. The couple are parents to 4-year-old daughter Summer Rain. Aguilera also has a 10-year-old son Max Liron from her first marriage to ex Jordan Bratman.

Aguilera told PEOPLE this summer that along with her dancers, Summer will be joining her on tour.

“She’s a mama’s girl and I’ll definitely be taking her on the road with me,” the Mickey Mouse Club alum said of her only daughter. “She’s going to learn to see life through a different set of eyes.”