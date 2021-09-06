Christina Aguilera Poses Topless to Recreate Iconic Album Cover: 'Stripped Vibes'

Christina Aguilera drew inspiration from her 2002 album Stripped as she posed for a series of topless photos to promote her Sept. 11 performance at the LadyLand festival

Christina Aguilera is giving fans a blast from the past!

The singer, 40, drew inspiration from one of her iconic album covers on Saturday as she posed for a series of topless photos to promote her Sept. 11 appearance at the LadyLand Festival in Brooklyn, N.Y.

In a nod to her 2002 album Stripped, Aguilera rocked only a pair of jeans and long, platinum hair — styled by Jesus Guerrero — for the sultry pictures. "One week until @ladylandfestival ✨💕Who's going to be there?" she captioned the post on Instagram.

The pop superstar's upcoming headlining set at the one-day event will mark her first New York show since she performed for a sold-out crowd at Radio City Music Hall in 2018.

The Grammy winner's fiancé of seven years, Matthew Rutler, reacted to the shots, commenting, "Ummmmmm I am going to be there. Especially after seeing this."

Meanwhile, fans called out the similarities to Stripped, with one person remarking, "Stripped cover flashback." Another person gushed, "SERVING US STRIPPED."

Makeup artist Etienne Ortega also celebrated the nostalgic moment by including a behind-the-scenes snap from their glam session. "Stripped vibes @xtina 🔥," he wrote.

Last month, Aguilera celebrated her daughter Summer Rain — whom she shares with Rutler —with a sweet tribute for her 7th birthday. She also has a 13-year-old son, Max Liron, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

"We're celebrating Summer Rain all week💞☀️🍓🌈💞 and Leo lioness energy all month🦁," the mom of two wrote at the time. "Happy 7th birthday my sweet, thoughtful, funny, creative, soulful, vibrant spirit ... time moves too fast but every year I'm so in awe of the beautiful human you are and continue to grow to be!"

In July, the "Beautiful" songstress revealed to PEOPLE whether she'll be saving any of her iconic music video or red carpet looks for her daughter.

"I might," the singer said with a laugh. "She's a very interesting one. She goes through all the gamut, but she is not the type of girl that likes a fuss. She toys with the idea of painting her nails or dyeing her hair even, and then she's like, 'Nope, I don't want to sit through it.'"