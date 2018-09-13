Christina Aguilera Says She Would Record a Song with Britney Spears: It's 'Not Too Late'

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears are two of the greatest female pop stars of all time. And it looks like at least one of them is open to a duet.

During an appearance on Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, Aguilera, 37, brought up the idea of doing a song with Spears — revealing, “If her reps say okay… Hey, I’m down.”

The topic came as the mother of two spoke out about the power of social media, specifically how it allows celebrities to take their stories into their own hands.

“Back in the day whenever people were comparing me to other artists, I would have just loved to squash it before having an interview,” Aguilera said. “You do an interview and back then, it was just like the media was the storyteller for you. Rather than being like, ‘This is what it is, here’s a picture of us right now hanging out, in our pajamas eating popcorn’ or whatever.”

Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images; JB Lacroix/WireImage

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards SUZANNE PLUNKETT/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Asked for specifics, Aguilera brought up Spears. The pair — who worked together as children on The Mickey Mouse Club before breaking into the pop music scene in the late ’90s — spent years denying headlines of rivalry.

“When I was coming up, it was very obvious, you know, me and Britney were definitely… there was the Britney/Christina considered rivalry thing,” Aguilera added. “If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together and just squashed it.”

That idea sounded good to Kimmel, who noted there was still time to get into the recording studio.

Aguilera agreed. “It’s probably not too late for that,” she said.

Christina Aguilera performing at the Harper's Bazaar ICONS party Neil Rasmus/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Though Aguilera is all about squashing beefs these days, there is one feud she’s all about: Cardi B versus Nicki Minaj.

The “Beautiful” singer was performing at the Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ICONS By Carine Roitfeld event on Friday when the near physical altercation went down, and is bummed she missed the action.

“I wish I’d seen this juiciness go down,” Aguilera joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I didn’t know! I’m so that person that’s like, ‘What’s going on? What happened?’ ”

“I was thinking probably people would think I would be upset that this happened at my show, whatever. I was just like, ‘Oh my god, I’m just sad I didn’t get a front row seat!’ ” added Aguilera, who said that she was singing “Genie In a Bottle” during the altercation. “That’s where the real show was.“